By Bella Casey
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla.— A coyote, armadillo and a raccoon are joining the Enid Trail System.
The sculpture, “Musical Trio on the Trail,” features each animal holding a steel drum. The interactive piece is meant to encourage residents to put their drumming skills to the test.
“This newest piece of art on the trail is another great example of ‘Enid on the Move,’ and I’m very proud of the selection that the Public Arts Commission of Enid made,” Mayor David Mason said. “They continue to work very hard to bring great public art to Enid.”
The piece was made by California sculptor Faducci, whose sculptures convey animal emotional characteristics, therefore forming a link between humans and animals through his blend of naturalism and realism.
“Musical Trio on the Trail” can be seen slightly east on the Enid Trail off Hayes between Seneca and Huron.
