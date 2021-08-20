Aug. 20-26
EVENT [Saturday]
Woodring Regional Airport Breakfast Fly-in, 7:30-10 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport, 1026 S. 66th. Breakfast served at Barnstormers, plus fly-in and static aircraft displays. For more information, call (580) 616-7387.
EXHIBIT [Saturday]
John Hammer Art Exhibit, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 21, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Music on Maine, Enid Brewing Co., 126 S. Independence. Eight bands will perform throughout the day, with the last band taking the stage at 10:30 p.m. Free to attend. Will include vendors and more. For more information, call (580) 297-5214.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Reenactors will be in the historic Humphrey Heritage Center. Free with admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
Aug. 27-Sept. 2
EVENT [Saturday]
Sooner Celebration, all day in Waukomis. Motorcycle show, stereo sound-off and burnout, horseshoes, inflatables, foam pits, kids games, food trucks, parade, car show and vendors. For more information, find Sooner Celebration, Waukomis, OK on Facebook.
EVENT [Saturday]
Darci Lynne: My Lips are Sealed (Except When They're Not), 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $29.75. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com, call 855-TIX-ENID or visit the box office.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Back Stage Pass, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EXHIBIT [Wednesday-Oct. 20]
'Thrift Style,' 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. An exhibit exploring the use of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects. For admission and other info, go to csrhrc.org.
Sept. 3-9
EVENT [Wednesday-Sept. 11]
2021 Garfield County Free Fair, starting 1 p.m. Wednesday at Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. A variety of exhibits and contests will be open throughout the event. For more information, go to chisholmtrailexpo.com.
EXHIBIT [Through Oct. 20]
'Thrift Style,' 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. An exhibit exploring the use of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects. For admission and other info, go to csrhrc.org.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.