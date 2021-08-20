Evan Parrish (above, left) and Garrott Holmes, of the Enid band the Strangles, perform “Gravity” at Weekends on Maine on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Alexander Ewald / Enid News & Eagle)y. Brenda Sidwell (right) pauses after throwing an axe onto the bull’s eye at the Enid Axe booth at Weekends on Maine on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Alexander Ewald / Enid News & Eagle), while Blake Stevison (above, right), owner of Vitruvian Coffee Roasters, throws a sack while playing cornhole. Sara Mirghani (far right) helps her daughter, Aya, into the Disney Princess bounce castle. The event was organized by Enid Brewing Co.