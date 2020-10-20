We can’t attend real concerts with crowds this year. Thus far in 2020, I missed Pearl Jam, Elton John, The Band Camino and Madeon gigs with my concert-going wife, Kim.
To help fill the void, I’ve found two new Blu-ray releases related to Pink Floyd that showcase some cool live performances.
Floyd’s fledgling phase began with the psychedelic, LSD-fueled Syd Barrett days. Guitarist David Gilmour replaced the unbalanced Barrett, jump-starting the synergy of the group’s great prog rock era.
After releasing the “Dark Side of the Moon” masterpiece, Roger Waters commandeered the quartet’s creative control with “The Wall” and “The Final Cut” as keyboardist Richard Wright departed.
In a momentary lapse of judgment, Waters sued Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason in the mid-1980s to prevent them from using the band’s name but eventually ceded the Pink Floyd moniker in exchange for rights for “The Wall.”
Then the third Floyd phase began in 1987, when Gilmour and Mason were rejoined by Wright in a Waters-less version of the group. After Wright’s death in 2008, Gilmour deemed Pink Floyd finished for good.
Mason, the heartbeat of Pink Floyd known for his complementary, rock-solid drumming, is keeping the pulse alive. Not a tribute band or greatest hits rehash, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets aims to capture the spirit of Floyd’s first phase — the early psychedelic era led by Barrett.
Mason’s new group includes frequent Floyd collaborator Guy Pratt and vocalist and guitarist Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet fame standing in for Syd.
It’s euphoric to see them having fun jamming to pre-“DSOTM” material that many American ears haven’t heard. “Live at the Roundhouse,” a Blu-Ray released last month, is an outstanding concert film with insightful interviews interspersed with tasteful editing and excellent 5.1 sound.
Watching Mason perform here, I think the timekeeper grew tired of playing peacekeeper and waiting around for a real reunion.
There are no hard feelings with surviving Floyd members. Waters performed a cameo with Mason’s band in April 2019, and Gilmour gave pointers to Pratt after tracking the group on YouTube.
The other Blu-ray tied to Floyd is the recently released “Roger Waters: Us + Them” concert film. Touring for the Nigel Godrich-produced Waters solo album ”Is This the Life We Really Want?” in 2018, the band includes guitarist Dave Kilminster, keyboard and guitarist Jon Carin, guitarist and vocalist Jonathan Wilson and backing vocalists Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe from the band Lucius.
I saw this intense tour in June 2017 at the BOK Center in Tulsa. One highlight was a holographic Battersea Power Station rising inside the concert arena. The iconic cover art of the 1977 “Animals” album from Floyd’s golden era came alive before our eyes.
Loosely based on George Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” “Animals” included “Dogs” and “Pigs (Three Different Ones)” — two scathing tracks brimming with social commentary symbolism performed on “Us + Them.”
“Pigs” originally referenced British morality campaigner Mary Whitehouse, but Waters reconfigured it to critique our current commander in chief with an accompanying multimedia onslaught. Several concertgoers bailed during this performance of this politically charged protest song in Tulsa.
Floyd fans are fairly split between Team Roger and Team Gilmour. The artistic tension created an incredibly chemistry in Pink Floyd’s classic years. Like any championship team, the group was greater than the sum of its parts. Check out Floyd’s “Live 8” reunion in 2005 for proof.
“Animals” marked Floyd’s last fully engaged, collaborative band effort. Waters announced a multichannel mix of the 1977 album was forthcoming, but it’s been delayed due to Floydian infighting.
Gilmour prefers to have Andy Jackson engineer surround remixes (see “The Later Years” boxed set), while Waters prefers James Guthrie. Jackson’s 5.1 mixes of “Meddle” and “Obscured by Clouds” were pulled from “The Early Years” boxed set and are not yet commercially released.
In a recent podcast, Guthrie said he’s done with the surround “Animals” mix and nearly finished with “The Wall.”
I hope this war of the wills ends with Dave and Roger backing down for the greater good. I don’t care if these remixes are released as “The Middle Years” or as smaller, individual boxed sets. Just give the fans what they want.
An “Animals” deluxe package could include demo versions, audience recordings and the 8-track version of “Pigs on the Wing,” which boasts a melodic Snowy White guitar solo — an aural rainbow bridging the beginning and ending LP versions of the song.
Better yet, include the 1977 Montreal gig, wherein Waters spat in the face of an unruly fan in an infamous incident that served as the inspiration for “The Wall” and would be Floyd’s last live performance before the 1979 album was released. Wright departed during sessions for “The Wall” but returned for its live performances as a session sideman.
Fans also would love a high resolution release of “The Wall” live footage, and add in a Blu-ray remastering of Alan Parker’s theatrical adaptation.
I understand Pink Floyd is no more. And a real reunion without Wright won’t happen until pigs fly. Until then, bury the hatchet (or, more appropriate for Floyd fans, “that axe, Eugene”) and open up the archives. In the meantime, these two concert films are the best we have in 2020.
