Museum exhibit brings to light the birth of the American foster care system

ENID, Okla. — Enid’s historical museum is showcasing the period in American history when thousands of children were taken hundreds of miles across the country from their homes in hopes of finding them a better life.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center’s newest exhibit shows how times have changed in the 150 years since the so-called “Orphan Train Movement” began in New York City, said the center’s curator, Amy Johnson.
The new exhibit, which runs until June in a partnership with the National Orphan Train Complex in Concordia, Kan., traces the birth of America’s modern child welfare system and its effect on rural areas including Oklahoma, as well as the nation’s labor system and the professional roles of women in child welfare.
“This is essentially what the foster system that we know of is today,” Johnson said Thursday when the exhibit opened at the center, located at 507 S. 4th.
Johnson, who moved to Oklahoma three years ago with two foster children she later adopted, said she took on planning the exhibit as a “pet project.”
She helped build a train car replica with the Heritage Center’s maintenance director, and researched and wrote the text panels with its archivist. The center borrowed about half to three-fourths of the photos and murals from Concordia’s museum, while using artifacts from its own collection such as clothes, photos and children’s possessions.
Between 1854 and 1929, an estimated 250,000 orphaned, abandoned or homeless children were transported to rural communities across the country, including to Oklahoma and Kansas, according to the National Orphan Train Complex.
The idea for the Orphan Train Movement began with Charles Loring Brace, who created the NYC-based private nonprofit Children’s Aid Society, with several other placing organizations such as the Catholic-run New York Foundling Hospital quickly following suit.
Every several months, children would be put onto cars similar to the replica sitting in the Heritage Center, a scale model of a train in Concordia.
“With these (trains), the kids thought that they were the only ones on the train, that they were so special,” Johnson said.
They were allowed to bring nothing except their clothes, Johnson said — the goal was to leave their pasts behind. Hired Society agents supervising the trip, almost all women, would take even a child’s teddy bear or an envelope containing a parent’s address in New York.
These kids would be taken out west because of a massive farm labor shortage, Johnson said, at a time when underage child labor was common and the child mortality rate was as high as 25%.
Older boys were placed out as indentured servants on farms, and girls would learn to do domestic labor indoors. The foster families had to provide an education, but Johnson said a family could cancel a child’s contract at any time and the child would move to another home.
“You had to agree to provide for their education as if they were your own children … and bring them up in the ‘right way,’” she said. “Sometimes the kids were happy and accepted as one of (the family’s) own, sometimes they ran away and sometimes it was just horrible.”
Johnson said no figures exist for how many children came to Oklahoma during that time, but historians know the trains did stop in major depot towns such as Enid, Alva and Tulsa. The Heritage Center also has accounts from people who rode on the train cars and ended up in Enid as children.
‘The heart of child welfare’
Child welfare became governmentally regulated around 1925, following several child labor and adoption laws of the early-20th century.
As the nation’s welfare system changed and social work became a standardized profession, Brace’s organization was the last to cease operations in 1929, and the nearly 80-year-long movement came to an end, according to the National Orphan Train Complex.
Johnson said employment of minors eventually was prohibited with the passage of the Fair Labor Standards Act in 1938.
Oklahoma’s own foster program, she said, has made a 180-degree change in the 150 years since the orphan trains started running.
“It was very finite — no contact, nothing, you’re not even gonna know how to get home, you’re not gonna know where you’re going,” Johnson said. “The goal is very different now. It’s what’s best for the kids, what’s best of the families as a whole, rather than financial gains or anything like that.”
When she moved from Idaho, Johnson said she had to obtain special approval for the interstate fostering. She then began reporting directly to Oklahoma’s Department of Human Services, whose Child Welfare Services has 3,000 staff managing the state’s foster program.
The modern child welfare system has evolved about four or five times since the train movement ended by 1930, and state-run systems seen today are about 50 years old in Oklahoma and around the country, CWS Director Dr. Deborah Shropshire said Thursday.
“The heart of child welfare isn’t labor — it’s family creation and support,” Shropshire, a pediatrician, said Thursday. “I’m thankful we don’t have to think like that today, (but) there’s still a price that gets paid.”
Around 6,900 minors currently are in state custody, according to DHS. Most are in temporary foster homes — a temporary home environment, waiting to go home to their parents — while some are in a “trial adoptive home” or already with their parents for a “trial reunification.”
Half of Oklahoma children in state foster care go home to be reunited with their parents, Shropshire said.
“I wish it was higher,” she said, while nearly all of the children who don’t return to their home go into adoption with the homes fostering them.
About half of Oklahoma children currently in foster care are with a relative or kinship (someone unrelated with a close relationship). The other half are in about 1,700 to 1,800 state-certified homes that don’t know the child. These families had volunteered and matched with the child.
Federally recognized tribes in Oklahoma have their own child welfare systems separate from DHS, but a vast majority of children with tribal affiliation in foster care are in state custody, so the two agencies are in constant contact, Shropshire said.
Around 16 private agencies throughout Oklahoma contract with the state to help recruit foster homes.
Foster parent Damon McKinney currently is fostering six children with his wife in their home in Enid. Four are siblings from Oklahoma County, he said.
The McKinneys, who’ve taken in 12 children since they started fostering in 2020, work with the foster agency Circle of Care, which provides an advocate for foster parents, as well. Most of their children have been tribal-affiliated, as well, Damon added.
“The joy obviously is the opportunity to work with these kids and … help them grow,” he said. “It’s not their issues. It’s the neglect or whatever else they’ve dealt with the trauma they bring with them.”
Because of the COVID pandemic, the couple has had six different case workers for the four siblings over the last 18 months, and Damon said he took issue with the state’s “insane” turnover coupled with the higher standard placed on foster homes compared with birth families’.
“My home has to pretty much be perfect without any deficiencies, while the family home can have all kinds of issues just so long as there’s space for (the children) and of course the family member,” he said. “They have to meet the bare minimum and we have to meet the maximum.”