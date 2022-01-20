ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is hosting its monthly Museum After Dark event 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
The event will include special behind-the-scenes tours with Museum Director Jake Krumwiede and archivist Aaron Preston, who will give special guided tours through the Heritage Center’s collection to showcase many never-before-seen artifacts and manuscripts.
The event also will showcase the new exhibit opening that night, “All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains.” Amy Johnson, curator of collections, will be on hand to talk about the making of the exhibit. The exhibit explores the history of orphan trains that brought children from over-populated cities in the eastern United States to Northwest Oklahoma, across the Great Plains and beyond, during the latter half of the 19th century.
As a part of the exhibit opening, there will be a live performance and presentation by Phil Lancaster and Alison Moore. The one-hour multimedia program combines live music, a video montage with archival photographs and interviews, and a dramatic reading of the 2012 novel “Riders on the Orphan Train” by award-winning author Alison Moore.
The program, supported by Oklahoma Humanities, is the official outreach program of the National Orphan Train Complex Museum and Research Center based in Concordia, Kan. Its mission is to raise awareness and preserve stories about the orphan train movement.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is at 507 S. 4th.
