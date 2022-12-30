Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series looking back at the top news stories of 2022. The second part will appear in the Tuesday, Jan. 3, edition of the Enid News & Eagle.
Every year brings its own headlines as the staff of the Enid News & Eagle chronicles the events in Northwest Oklahoma.
And, 2022 was no different. We saw good and bad, and newspaper staff members looked back and chose some of the biggest events to include in a two-part retrospective.
Unfortunately, some of the biggest stories of 2022 involved crimes and other legal matters. Three of the most shocking involved murders.
Caliyah Guyton homicide
Enid residents were shaken April 28 with news that a 2-year-old girl, Caliyah Guyton, was dead after being found in the swimming pool at Grand Prairie Hotel, 2818 S. Van Buren.
Michael Scott Geiger, 51, was arrested later that day and charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, kidnapping and first-degree burglary.
The first-degree burglary charge was dropped at a hearing in November, and prosecutors will seek the death penalty. Geiger pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Dec. 12.
Geiger will appear in court for a bond appearance Jan. 3, 2023, which is when Associate District Judge Tom Newby said he would like both parties to present their scheduling proposals for the case.
Marijuana farm murders
In late November, authorities found four people shot execution-style at a marijuana grow operation near Lacey.
One man, Chinese citizen Wu Chen, 45, also known as Chen Wu in court documents, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
The four people killed, three men and one woman, as well as another person who was wounded, all also are Chinese citizens.
Chen was arrested by in Florida by Miami Beach Police Department on Nov. 22 and sent back to the Oklahoma to face charges.
According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics, the marijuana farm was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes.
The application for the license by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated that the operation was 75% owned by an Oklahoma resident, as required by state law, said OSBN spokesperson Mark Woodward.
Maine Street Mini Mart murder
Kristopher Osborn, 34, a clerk at Maine Street Mini Mart, was shot and killed Feb. 18 in what Enid Police Department said was a robbery of the store.
Four people, three adults and one juvenile, were charged in the fatal shooting.
James Parker, 21, and Alejandro Ahumada, 18, each were charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Jose Zamarron, 18, was charged with one count of first-degree murder or an alternative; one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon; one count of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; and one count of assault while masked.
A fourth person, who is 17, was charged with accessory to first-degree murder, but the documents were sealed from public access.
A jury trial for Parker is scheduled for April 10, 2023, according to online court records. Ahumada waived a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty. He has a bond appearance scheduled for Jan. 3.
Zamarron’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April. 28, 2023.
Kingfisher football program abuse allegations
The investigation into abuse allegations against Kingfisher Public Schools and football coaches was ongoing as the year ended.
A lawsuit was filed in July 2021 in Kingfisher County District Court by a former student and his family. The student, identified in the lawsuit as “John Doe,” alleges he faced verbal, physical and sexual abuse, including daily towel floggings, being stunned with a stun gun, death threats and dangerous practice drills from teammates and coaching staff during his four years on Kingfisher High School’s football team, 2017-2021.
The lawsuit was filed against Kingfisher Public Schools, longtime high school head football coach Jeff Myers and current and former assistant coaches Derek Patterson, Blake Eaton and Micah Nall.
The lawsuit has since been moved into the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma under U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin. A jury trial that had been scheduled for Feb. 14, 2023, in Oklahoma City has been moved to June 23, 2023.
District Attorney Mike Fields said he received a partial report on Sept 21, 2022, from Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and requested additional investigation into the case. Fields covers District 4, which includes Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant and Kingfisher counties.
OSBI became involved on Feb. 8, 2022, when Kingfisher Police Department requested assistance in the criminal investigation.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education also is investigating. In March, Kingfisher School board members voted to reject a $1.5 million settlement offer.
Deputy-involved shooting kills Covington man
No criminal charges were filed against a Garfield County deputy in the shooting death of a Covington man in September.
According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the family of Weston Cassody contacted law enforcement because Cassody was experiencing worsening symptoms of a mental health condition, including threatening suicide by cop.
Deputy Brant Bishop responded and originally could not get in the front door because Cassody slammed the door shut. When family let Bishop in through a door into the kitchen, Cassody retrieved a long knife.
According to investigation documents, as Bishop entered the house, Cassody moved toward him with the knife, according to OSBI. Bishop gave two commands for Cassody to drop the knife, but Cassody continued to move toward him. Cassody got within approximately 10 feet when Bishop fired three shots, striking Cassody. Bishop and other deputies disarmed Cassody and immediately rendered aid until medical personnel arrived. Shortly after, life-sustaining efforts ceased.
District Attorney Mike Fields ruled Bishop’s actions were justified and no charges would be filed.
