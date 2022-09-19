ENID, Okla. — The trial for a 23-year-old man charged in the 2020 death of an Enid man began with selection of jurors Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Jarrod Lee Bergman is facing charges of first-degree murder, possession firearms after conviction or during probation and intimidation of a witness in the shooting death of 29-year-old Cord Kenneth Allen.
District Judge Dennis Hladik is presiding over the trial. Assistant district attorneys Sean Hill and Hope Bryant are representing the state, and Bergman is being represented by attorney Jarrod Stevenson.
Out of 55 potential jurors summoned to Garfield County Court House, 12 were chosen after being questioned throughout the day, with two alternates also selected.
Hladik anticipated the trial, which resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday, would last for a few days.
Saira Ellen Roberts, 20, who also was charged in Allen's death, pleaded guilty on Aug. 31 and was sentenced to life in prison for her role in Allen's death.
According to an affidavit filed in Bergman’s case, Enid Police Department responded at 10:46 p.m. on June 5, 2020, to 1909 W. Walnut to a report of a bleeding, unresponsive man who had possibly been shot.
The victim, identified as Allen, had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by Life EMS personnel.
Officers located six shell casings and a cellphone, later determined to be Allen’s, in the living room area and two Oklahoma driver’s licenses issued to Bergman inside Allen’s vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Messages on the cellphone between Allen and Bergman, who had been roommates until a disagreement led to Bergman moving out with a lingering dispute between them, indicated Bergman had been at Allen’s house on the afternoon of June 5, 2020, according to the affidavit.
Other messages throughout a few months prior showed the two had had several arguments and made threats toward each other, the affidavit states.
On June 11, 2020, a detective spoke with Bergman, stating in the affidavit there were several differences between his and Roberts’ stories from the night of June 5. Bergman denied having a gun the day of the murder and shooting Allen but did admit Allen and Roberts had some kind of relationship, though he said they never dated.
The detective later spoke with a relative and former guardian of Roberts, who said Roberts had dated both Allen and Bergman and that she would sometimes “play them off each other to get things she wanted,” according to the affidavit. Roberts told the relative about a time when Bergman had gone to Allen’s house with a shotgun and threatened him regarding Roberts.
The detective spoke with Roberts’ child’s father, who described himself as Allen’s cousin. According to the affidavit, he had custody of their child, and Roberts had contacted and given money to him for their child’s care a few days after Allen’s death, which he said was “odd.” He also said she had been driving a small black truck.
Roberts had apparently gone to Allen sometime before June 5 and “had sex with (Allen),” according to the affidavit. Roberts told Bergman, which apparently angered him.
Roberts told her child’s father about finding Allen asleep inside his residence and said Bergman then shot Allen, according to the affidavit. The child’s father said Roberts “seemed to be laughing about this” while telling him about it.
