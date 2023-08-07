Murder defendant Michael Scott Geiger waived his rights to a jury trial at a recent hearing.
That decision was made during a hearing Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Garfield County Court House before District Judge Tom Newby.
Geiger has a competency hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday. The state of Oklahoma is seeking the death penalty.
Geiger is facing felony charges of first-degree murder, first-degree rape and kidnapping in the death of 2-year-old Caliyah Guyton in 2022.
Geiger’s attorneys filed a motion to disqualify the Garfield County District Attorney’s Office from litigating post-evaluation competency proceedings. Newby ruled the state has a right to examine and question the competency examination made on the defendant. The state of Oklahoma filed a response to the defense on Friday.
District Attorney Mike Fields and Geiger’s lawyers did not comment on the proceedings.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded at 1:47 a.m. April 28, 2022, to the Grand Prairie Hotel, 2818 S. Van Buren, after a 911 call reporting a young girl was in the hotel’s swimming pool.
Arriving officers found and performed CPR on Guyton, who had been removed from the pool, until Life EMS got there to transport her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the affidavit.
Guyton, whose family had been staying at the hotel, had injuries consistent with a sexual assault, according to the affidavit.
Geiger, determined as a person of interest, was found later that same day on a nearby business’ rooftop and arrested, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states Geiger had been staying in one room but was occupying two rooms at the hotel and had met the girl’s parents on April 27, 2022.
Geiger allegedly offered the couple $5,000 in exchange for “letting him have” the girl’s mother for 24 hours, according to the affidavit. The couple declined the offer but said they could find another woman for Geiger to “hang out” with, later leaving the hotel between 11:30 p.m. and midnight to bring her there.
After returning, the parents and the woman knocked on both doors to the rooms Geiger was occupying but didn’t get an answer, so the trio went to the swimming pool area and found Guyton, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Geiger had been seen holding a “baby doll” in his arms while running from the area of the two rooms he had been occupying. He later fled the hotel.
Detectives found a “noticeable amount” of blood in one of the rooms Geiger was occupying, as well as a pair of girls’ underwear with blood inside, girls’ capri pants and a headband and an earring that matched one found in Guyton’s ear, the affidavit states.
When detectives turned on the television in the room, the Nicktoons channel was on, according to the affidavit.
In the other room, detectives found a juice bottle matching others found in the room Guyton’s family was staying in, as well as gummy worms placed on the bed in a “nature that wouldn’t suggest the candy was accidentally spilt,” describing the candy as being placed on the bed “as if to possibly entice a child,” according to the affidavit.
Geiger, who had been held at Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita, now is being held in Garfield County Detention Facility.
