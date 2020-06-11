ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department said a man wanted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former conviction was arrested Wednesday evening in Grant County.
Sgt. Nick John said EPD was contacted about 8 p.m. Wednesday by Grant County Sheriff's Office saying they located 20-year-old Jarrod Lee Bergman along with a woman near an abandoned black Dodge Dakota pickup.
A Grant County deputy spoke with Bergman and confirmed the warrant for his arrest issued earlier Wednesday through Garfield County District Court, John said. Bergman was placed under arrest.
"Enid Police Department detectives went to the scene and recovered several items of evidentiary value," John said. "The case is ongoing."
Bergman was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of Cord Kenneth Allen on June 5. He also was charged with possessing a firearm after conviction or during probation.
A three-page affidavit filed in the case by Detective James Buck said police responded at 10:46 p.m. June 5 to a report of an unresponsive man, who was bleeding and possibly had been shot, at 1909 W. Walnut.
Responding officers found a man on the living room floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers checked but could not find a pulse, according to the affidavit. The man also was checked by Life EMS personnel and declared dead.
Detectives obtained and served a search warrant for 1909 W. Walnut. Buck, John and Detective Brian Schwarzkopf processed the scene, according to the affidavit. Buck noted Allen suffered six gunshot wounds. Allen had gunshot wounds in both arms "that appeared to be defensive wounds," two gunshot wounds to his chest/abdomen, one gunshot to the right shoulder and one gunshot wound to the head.
Officers located six shell casings in the living room and all were stamped 40 S&W, according to the affidavit. A cellphone was found in the living room area and inside Allen's pickup parked in the front yard of the residence were two Oklahoma driver's licenses issued to Bergman.
Buck interviewed the woman who found Allen and called 911. She said she met up with Allen about 7 or 8 p.m. Thursday and stayed with him overnight and throughout the day Friday, according to the affidavit. The woman said Allen was a friend she sometimes stayed with.
She said Allen went to work about 8 a.m. Friday and returned home from work about 6 p.m., according to the affidavit. She said Allen gave her permission to use his truck and borrow one of his phones. She said she left the residence an hour or two after Allen got home from work and had fallen asleep on the couch.
The woman said when she returned, she found Allen face down in the living room and bleeding, according to the affidavit. She called 911 but ran from the residence before officers arrived.
Buck searched Allen's phone he lent the woman and found messages from Bergman on Facebook Messenger indicating Bergman was at Allen's house Friday afternoon, according to the affidavit. At one point, Bergman demanded Allen come home. Over the past few months, the messages showed the men had several arguments over "various issues" and made threats toward one another, according to the affidavit.
On Sunday, Buck spoke with Allen's family and was told Allen and Bergman had been roommates at 1909 W. Walnut in the past but some sort of disagreement led to Bergman moving out, according to the affidavit. Buck was told there still was a lingering dispute between the two.
Police conducted a canvas of the area and found a neighbor with cameras but the neighbor had left for the weekend.
Sgt. Casey Von Schriltz and Detective Robin Bench spoke with the neighbor, who said he left for the lake Friday afternoon, according to the affidavit. He said prior to leaving he spoke with a man who was in Allen's backyard and who was driving a black Dodge Dakota.
The neighbor said the man identified himself as Bergman or something similar but the neighbor was unsure, according to the affidavit. The neighbor described the man as "tweaking" and talking about believing Allen was somehow harming children in the shed behind the house and Allen being a pedophile.
During the conversation, the neighbor said the man yawned or leaned back revealing a silver and black handgun tucked into his waistband, according to the affidavit. The neighbor said the man commented that Allen wasn't going to hurt kids anymore.
The neighbor said he left for the lake with the man still in the backyard of 1909 W. Walnut, according to the affidavit. The neighbor was shown photos from Facebook of Bergman and said that was the man in Allen's backyard.
The neighbor described the handgun as a silver and black Smith & Wesson.40 caliber, according to the affidavit. Video obtained from the neighbor shows a black pickup parked behind the residence and then later parked near Walnut around the time the woman left in Allen's truck.
Buck spoke with Allen's brother a second time and learned someone said on Friday that Bergman was looking for a place to test fire a .40 caliber handgun he'd recently obtained, according to the affidavit. Buck contacted the person, who said he spoke with Bergman on the day of the murder. The man said Bergman gave him a ride in his truck, a black Dodge Dakota. He said Bergman showed him a silver and black handgun Bergman said he recently obtained for "protection."
Bench spoke with a relative of Bergman's and learned he may have been in the Muskogee area, according to the affidavit. John contacted Muskogee Police Department and was told of two reports involving Bergman.
A black Dodge Dakota pickup was stolen June 4, according to the affidavit. A MPD detective spoke with a relative of Bergman's girlfriend, who said she believed Bergman stole the truck and she'd seen Bergman with a black and silver handgun.
The woman also said Bergman made statements indicating he was angry with a man named Cord who lives in Enid, according to the affidavit.
Online court records show Bergman pleaded guilty on Oct. 23, 2019, to counts of threatening an act of violence, resisting officers, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, second-degree burglary, unlawful use of a police radio and receiving/concealing stolen property and received a seven-year deferred sentence on all the charges.
Bergman faces life, life imprisonment without parole or death on the murder charge and one to 10 years imprisonment on the firearms charge.
Bergman is being held without bond at the Garfield County Detention Facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.