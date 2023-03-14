MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. — A first-degree murder charge filed against a Ringwood man nearly three years ago when he was a teenager has been dismissed.
On Monday, March 13, 2023, District Attorney Chris Boring filed a motion for dismissal “in the interest of justice” in the case of 19-year-old Landon Michael Miller, who was accused of fatally shooting his stepfather in 2020.
Miller, represented by attorneys Stephen Jones and William Jewel, appeared in court Tuesday — which had been scheduled as the day of his pretrial — where District Judge Justin P. Eilers granted the state’s motion to dismiss without costs, and Miller’s bond order was exonerated.
Miller was charged with one count of first-degree murder-deliberate intent on May 4, 2020, when he was 16 years old. Online court records show a notice of youthful offender rights was filed that same day, but that a motion for reverse certification of Miller as a juvenile was filed April 27, 2021, which also is when his preliminary hearing was held.
He was bound over for trial, and his arraignment took place July 13, 2021, with him entering a plea of not guilty.
Multiple motion hearings, bond appearances and statuses and a ruling were held before a four-day jury trial was scheduled on Nov. 14, 2022, to begin April 3, 2023, before Tuesday’s dismissal.
According to the affidavit filed in the case, law enforcement responded at 8:06 p.m. on May 3, 2020, to a shooting at a residence on East County Road 51 and found Kristan Newton dead with gunshot wounds to his body in the yard of the house with his wife, Miller’s mother, beside him.
She told a Major County Sheriff’s Office deputy Miller had shot Newton. Deputies later found Miller with his father and detained him, recovering a .22 caliber rifle from his father’s vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states the woman said Miller had argued with Newton over a damaged four-wheeler and that she saw Newton lightly push Miller, causing him to take one step backward but not fall or bump into anything.
She said she broke up the argument and sent Miller inside the residence. Miller later left with a duffel bag and a .22 caliber semiautomatic rifle, saying he was going to his father’s house, according to the affidavit.
Newton told Miller he wasn’t taking the rifle with him, and Miller’s mother said she lost sight of the two but heard Newton say, “OK. Yeah, do it,” and Miller say, “I’m not taking your s- — anymore,” before hearing three gunshots, according to the affidavit.
She said she ran around the corner and found Newton, who told her to call 911, on the ground. She also said she saw Miller get picked up by his father, who later told law enforcement Miller had called and messaged him to pick him up, according to the affidavit.
While driving there, Miller’s father said he received a call from Miller, who said he’d shot Newton. He said Miller put the gun in his vehicle and told Miller’s mother he was taking Miller to his house, according to the affidavit.
When Miller was interviewed, he said Newton had gotten onto him that evening and that Newton had slapped him, causing his nose to bleed, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states Miller said he went inside and punched a television before asking his father to come pick him up. He said he loaded the .22 caliber rifle and grabbed his clothes.
When he went outside, Miller said he told Newton and his mother he was leaving to go to his father’s house and that Newton told Miller he wasn’t leaving and wasn’t taking the rifle with him, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Miller said Newton ran at him and that he told Newton he would shoot him if he didn’t stop. Miller said Newton did not stop and raised his fist, as if Newton was going to strike him, so Miller said he shot Newton three times before putting the gun in his father’s vehicle and leaving.
Miller said Newton, during a previous incident, had shoved him to the ground multiple times, according to the affidavit. He also said he had taken the loaded gun with him to be prepared if Newton pushed or shoved him again.
