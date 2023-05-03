ENID, Okla. — A mural depicting the history at Enid Woodring Regional Airport being painted by Tox Murlillo is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but donations are needed in order to pay for the completion.
Elaine Johns, executive director of Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, said the total cost of the mural is around $30,000. A grant to match 50% of the cost has been received, but she said more money is needed for the mural and lighting.
“We received a 50% grant, so in order to complete the mural, we need to raise another $15,000,” Johns said. “The mural cost is approximately $30,000, and then sidewalks, uplighting and signage is going to probably be another $5,000-$7,000.”
Donations can be made by mail to Woodring Wall of Honor, PO Box 248, Enid, OK, 73702, or donations can be made online at woodringwallofhonor.com or wwoh.org.
This year will mark the 90th anniversary of the airport being named Woodring Municipal Airport, after Burt Woodring. It was the first municipally funded airport in Oklahoma, Johns said.
The mural honors many of those who had their hand in the history of aviation and military cooperation in the Enid area.
The mural honors three barnstormers, Charles Lindbergh, Amelia Earhart and Wiley Post, who flew often to Enid Air Park. C.E. Knox, for whom the Knox Building is named, had a series of aircraft, some of which were flown to Enid by Lindbergh.
It honors Clyde Cessna, who was a used car salesman in Enid and began his experiments with flying machines while in Enid before moving his operation to Wichita, Kan.; Ralph Baker, whose family donated the land that Vance Air Force Base sits on; Rachel Esbaugh, shown with a wreath at the wall and whose husband was killed in Iraq, represents Gold Star families; the Vietnam Memorial wall, dedicated in 2013, also is featured; portraits of Woodring and Col. Leon Vance Jr.; the A-26 Lady Liberty; Larry Stephens, a Vietnam veteran who was photographed in a moment of reflection at the wall, also is featured in the mural; the Statue of Liberty; and a depiction of The Huey helicopter and the soldiers who fought in Vietnam.
“We’re excited for the mural and the tourism it’s going to bring to Enid,” Johns said. “It’s going to enhance fly-ins at Woodring. A lot of people are going to fly in to see this, it’s really exciting.”
Memorial Day, which falls on May 29 this year, will feature several events on that day and the weekend before. Johns said there will be a Medal of Honor ride for cars, trucks and motorcycles that will start at Woodring that Saturday and make stops at numerous veteran gravesites. The first site will be the gravesite of Harrold Kiner, a Medal of Honor recipient, whose medal will be on display at the Woodring museum during the ride. The second stop will be to Vance’s grave in Waukomis and the third to Robert Blair’s grave at Enid Cemetery.
“Our riders will all get three flowers, and they’ll lay a flower on each of the graves,” Johns said. “They’ll then come back and have a celebration, and we will have Dually Noted playing for a couple of hours. And we will have philly steak sandwiches for all of the riders and have a celebration afterward.”
On Memorial Day, Maj. Gen. Doug Dollar will be the keynote speaker, and a free meal for veterans and their families will be held at the conclusion of events. A representative from Vance Air Force Base will be present to dedicate the mural.
During the NJCAA Division II World Series held at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, Memorial Day will serve as Military Night, in which veterans from all eras of war will be in attendance.
Johns said Dr. Larry Kiner, nephew of Harold Kiner, will walk with a World War II veteran to first base with the veteran carrying an Olympic-style flame. A Korean War veteran then will carry the torch to second base, a Vietnam War veteran will carry it to third base and a modern-era war veteran will carry it to home plate. At home plate will be Gold Star families, Blue Star mothers and WWII French Legion of Honor recipients.
