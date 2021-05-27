Enid Municipal Court and the court clerk’s office will be closed in the mornings for annual employee training from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 3-4 and June 10-11.

The public is encouraged to make payments over the phone or at the municipal court windows 1:30-5 p.m. on those days. Fines also can be paid at any time online at www.Enid.org/fines.

Municipal court still will be in session at 2 p.m. June 3 and June 10. People still should plan to appear in-person for court.

