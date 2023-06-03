Enid municipal court and the city court clerk’s office will be closed for annual staff training from Wednesday June 7, 2023,to Friday.

According to the city of Enid, regular business hours for the court clerk’s office will resume at 8 a.m., and regular court will resume at 2 p.m. on June 12.

People can make payments online at http://www.enid.org/fines.

For questions, contact the Enid City Marshal’s Office at (580) 402-5721.

