ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission will consider multiple items in relation to upgrades at the local airport during its meeting Thursday evening.
According to Thursday’s agenda, commissioners will vote on the items, which, if approved, will go toward funding the reconstruction of Enid Woodring Regional Airport’s crosswind runway, the south ramp and south ramp hangars and construction of a new joint-use hangar.
A resolution to approve a $2,186,158 grant from Federal Aviation Administration would, if approved, fund the overlaying of Runway 13/31 in concrete and narrow the runway — a project that will cost $2,429,065 in total.
Commissioners will consider approving a grant application and, if approved, the execution of an agreement with Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission for a $121,453 grant to also go toward the reconstruction of Runway 13/31.
Two bids were received for the reconstruction of Runway 13/31, and commissioners are set to award a contract to Broken Arrow-based Contech for $2,230,215.
Commissioners will consider modifying an agreement with Parkhill, Smith & Cooper for $191,850 to provide grant administration and services needed to redesign Runway 13/31 in concrete.
The amendment also contains the FAA and OAC grant administration, bidding and construction phase services for the project.
Commissioners will consider a resolution to amend the 2022-23 airport fund needed to award the contract and professional services related to the project.
Also on the table is a resolution to authorize the submission of a grant proposal and application to the Office of Local Defense community Cooperation for $2,847,000 to address deficiencies in infrastructure supportive of Vance Air Force Base.
Those requested funds would be used for improvements at Woodring — specifically to build a new joint-use hangar and reconstruct the south ramp and south ramp hangars — which would increase the military value of Vance, the agenda item states.
Commissioners also will consider approving an amended and restated funding agreement with Oklahoma Development Finance Authority to combine two previously approved cash incentives: One for $2.5 million to construct a new Vance dormitory and the other for $1.75 million for three Woodring projects — the Tower Display Workstation, the south ramp reconstruction project with eight new general aviation hangars and the new joint-use hangar.
Also during the meeting, commissioners will consider a resolution to appropriate an $80,000 donation from a private citizen into the general fund budget to replace playground equipment at Monsees Park, and another resolution to appropriate $302,755 to provide funding for the replacement of the roof at Enid Fire Department’s central station.
During the study session Thursday evening, commissioners will hear an update from Sparq on the Landfill Emissions Program and a financial update on the Kaw Lake water supply program.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular session set for 6:30 p.m. at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
