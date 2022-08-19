OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-agency investigation resulted in one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in state history, according to Mark Woodward, spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
The investigation began in July 2022, targeting a drug trafficking organization moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma, Woodward said.
“The investigation led to Search Warrants being served this week at several locations where shipments of meth were being stored upon arrival in Oklahoma,” Woodward said in a prepared release Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Search warrants resulted in the seizure of 589 pounds of meth, he said, which had an estimated street value of nearly $3 million. Woodward says this is one of the largest meth seizures in state history. Additionally, four firearms were seized and five were arrested, with more expected as this investigation remains ongoing. No names or addresses are being released, as the investigation is ongoing, the OBN release states.
“The significance of this seizure cannot be overstated, as meth continues to kill more Oklahomans than any other drug. This seizure of nearly 270 kilos of meth no doubt saved countless lives throughout our state,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.
Agencies assisting OBN in the investigation include Ardmore Police Department, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
