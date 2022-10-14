ENID, Okla. — Markwayne Mullin said he knows the importance of the military in Oklahoma, especially in Enid with Vance Air Force Base.
So, Mullin said the Senate Armed Services Committee will be his top choice of committees as a senator, if he wins the Nov. 8 election against Kendra Horn and Ray Woods for the seat of retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe.
“You get to choose four (committees) and rank them — that is going to be our No. 1,” said Mullin, who is currently the U.S. House representative serving Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District.
During a visit with the News & Eagle’s editorial board, Mullin talked about the military, regulations, election integrity, immigration and other topics.
Committee assignments in the Senate are based on seniority, Mullin said. If elected, Mullin would be a junior senator, and that’s why he said it’s important to build relationships.
“We want to be able to hit the ground running, … so you have to build relationships with these other places like Mississippi … and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to work with you, work with us,’” Mullin said. “The military represents a third of our economy.”
Economy
Mullin said what drove him into the arena of politics in 2011 was regulations, which is his “fight.”
“I’m not saying regulations are bad, but when you get over-regulated is when you start having companies regulated out of business, because you have some bureaucrat picking winners and losers,” he said. “That’s not their job. It’s the consumers job to pick winners and losers — who they want to do business with.”
When Mullin first went to Washington, D.C., there were only two business-owners, including himself, but currently, after recruiting efforts, there are more than 30 people in Congress who own and operate small- and medium-sized businesses, which “makes a huge difference.”
Energy, Mullin said, is the “backbone of any economy.”
“You can’t have a strong economy without reliable and affordable energy,” he said, “and right now, our energy isn’t exactly reliable because we’re getting more and more dependent on foreign oil, and we’re seeing the volatility of it because they can choose to cut production at any given time.”
To balance energy independence and climate issues, Mullin said: “Let the consumer choose.”
“Industries are very good at cleaning themselves up to begin with,” he said. “Not all regulation is bad. I get that there needs to be oversight, but that oversight can be better performed on the state level than it can on the national level. … We don’t need (the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) … deciding what works for Oklahoma. Let Oklahoma decide that.”
It’s also important, when it comes to having a strong economy, to create environments where companies can do business in the U.S. — meaning there has to be stability, Mullin said.
“You can’t have these agencies going in and making rule changes the way they do,” he said. “When they do, they create destabilization. Our founding fathers wanted Congress to move slowly so you didn’t have this ebb and flow, constantly, back and forth.”
Other topics
On immigration issues, Mullin said there can’t be immigration talk without securing borders and vice versa.
“If we could fix the immigration system, secure our borders and use our resources for our Border Patrol agents … that’s what needs to be happening,” he said. “But it’s political, and we’re not going to do it … until we’re forced to.”
Mullin said when it comes to election security, he said he found it irregular that President Joe Biden received “more votes than other presidents of the U.S.” in the 2020 election.
“No one is even arguing that there were irregularities,” he said. “So how do you keep that from happening, because people have to trust our election system.”
During the 2020 election, Mullin said, states made changes they normally don’t make due to to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You had a whole bunch of rules that had never been even vetted, that took place, which allowed for a lot of irregularities to take place,” he said. “We can’t allow that to happen. … At the same time, you don’t want to federalize the election system, either.”
Election integrity is needed, Mullin said, meaning “everybody needs to know the rules going into it” and adding that there needs to be consistency.
Mullin said his views on transgender women athletes competing in women’s sports “comes down to Title IX,” which protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.
“My point isn’t because I’m hating on somebody, because I’m not. It’s because I have three daughters, and I want to protect them,” he said.
Education, Mullin added, should be left in individual states’ hands, not in the hands of the federal government.
“(The education system) needs to be as close to the parents as they can possibly get,” he said. “You can have some federal standard, like with the ACT or the SAT tests. … I’m not opposed to having some federal standards to make sure you have good education across the board, but the school system and the way it’s run is up to them.”
Commented
