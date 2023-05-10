Much of Oklahoma is under a threat of severe weather Thursday, May 11, 2023, with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes the main hazards.
"Thunderstorms will be possible every day from Thursday to Tuesday next week," National Weather Service stated in a hazardous weather outlook. "Severe storms will be possible on Thursday mainly across central through northern Oklahoma, with up to baseball size hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes as the hazards. Severe storms will also be possible on Friday with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the hazards. Storms producing heavy rainfall and flooding will also be possible this weekend."
Time for storms in the Enid area is most likely to be 5-10 p.m. Thursday, according to NWS, and ending by 11 p.m.
The forecast Thursday for Enid calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m., according to NWS. Highs are expected to be in the low-80s.
The forecast also calls for a 50% of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night.
The Enid area forecast calls for a chance of more storms every day through Wednesday, except for in the daytime hours Friday, according to NWS.
