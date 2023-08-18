ENID, Okla. — Most of Northwest Oklahoma is drought free for the first time in some time, but dry conditions are expected to continue in the area for the next week.
The northeast corner of Garfield County, as well as the eastern part of Grant County are listed as being in moderate drought, the lowest category, according to the latest report from U.S. Drought Monitor.
A small portion of southeast Grant County is in severe drought, one step above moderate.
Another swath of both counties is listed as abnormally dry, while the western part of Garfield County is listed as drought-free.
The drought-free areas of Northwest Oklahoma also include all of Alfalfa, Major, Woodward, Kingfisher and Blaine counties, as well as most of Woods County.
The Breckinridge Mesonet weather-reporting site has recorded 2.94 inches of rain this month, following 7.06 inches in July and 4.01 inches in June.
Of the rain this month, 2.13 inches of it came Aug. 5-8, while the other .81 of an inch came Aug. 12-14.
Despite the short-term forecast calling for hot and dry conditions, the rain received since June has been a boon for the Enid area, said Gary McManus, state climatologist for the Oklahoma Climatological Survey.
“I don’t think we’re in much danger of a flash drought in that part of the state,” he said. “The rain should forestall any drought.”
McManus was more concerned about the southwest corner, where extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions remain. Another area of concern is in Kay and Osage counties, where extreme and severe drought conditions linger.
The rain also proved to be a benefit for area farmers.
“Oklahoma farm conditions have seen significant improvement since earlier this year,” said Brady Sidwell, president of Enterprise Grain and other business endeavors. “A great example is this year’s corn crop that is starting to be picked and may be a record after looking like a huge gamble to plant just several months ago.
Other summer crops, including soybeans, milo and mung beans, also have great prospects, although the heat and dryness ahead will limit top end potential.”
Also winning were hay producers.
“In terms of hay supplies, southern plains states were almost completely out of hay until the late spring rains completely changed the situation,” Sidwell said. “While frequent storms this summer have made it difficult to get pastures swathed and baled, most producers are on their second cutting of some the highest-yielding cuttings we’ve seen in years.
“This has improved the prospects for starting to rebuild cow herds that were dwindled to 60-year lows, as well as stocker cattle on wheat pasture this fall. There is now a lot of surplus hay for sale that should help cattle producers rebuild inventory to take advantage of record cattle prices.”
More typical August conditions — hot and dry — should prevail for the rest of the month, McManus said, before Oklahoma enters its fall rainy season in late-September and October.
For the short term, National Weather Service calls for sunny and hot conditions through next week. Highs are expected to be above 100 through Monday, then continue in the upper-90s.
