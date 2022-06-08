Enid could be getting a new movie theater, with possible help from the city.
On Thursday, the board of directors for Enid Regional Development Alliance — the city's affiliated economic development nonprofit — are set to meet in an executive session to talk privately about "department stores, movie theaters and other local expansions in the city of Enid," according to the meeting agenda.
The board then will return from the closed session to possibly take necessary action such as recommendations on incentive deals or loans to the city of Enid.
The ERDA board will meet at 10 a.m. at Autry Technology Center, at 1201 W. Willow.
Enid city commissioners also met in executive session Tuesday to partly discuss possible movie theater plans, before reconvening to open session without taking any action.
A location for the possible movie theater hasn't been disclosed to the public.
Enid hasn't had a theater since the beginning of the year.
AMC Theatres at Oakwood Mall closed in December 2021. It previously had closed for several months after the COVID-19 pandemic hit before reopening in September 2020.
Plans then fell through in January to build a new theater in The District retail corridor at Cleveland and Garriott, after having long been delayed since the COVID pandemic because of rising construction costs and a lack of financing options from banks.
In June 2020, city commissioners had approved offering Apex Cinemas an incentive package with a $3.5 million rebate, to be paid over 15 years, to develop the donated 7.5-acre movie theater tract. The deal was never fully accepted, though, Enid business officials said.
The closest movie theaters to Enid are 89’er Theatre in Kingfisher, Royal Theatre in Fairview, The Hub Entertainment Center in Tonkawa and AMC Stillwater 10.
