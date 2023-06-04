Enid could be the home of a brand new movie theater complex before the end of 2024, as S&K Cinemas has a goal to break ground on the project in August or September. Contractors predict a 14-month timeframe for completion, although the timeline could vary depending on weather and other variables.
Located on Garland Road, the entertainment complex will include duckpin bowling — using smaller pins and bowling balls — equipped with 11 lanes, around 100 arcade games and a massive prize room where tickets can be redeemed. There will be a lobby offering full-service ice cream, including Dippin’ Dots. The theater itself is planned to feature nine screens, with one being an IMAX-sized Iconic Mega Screen with 3D surround sound and electrically reclining chairs.
In December, Enid City Commission approved a $3.8 million package, consisting of a $1.5 million loan to be paid back over 30 years and $2.3 million in cash incentives with S&K Cinema Holdings Group.
Stetson Snell, of S&K Cinemas, said they operate movie theaters in Oklahoma, New Mexico and Colorado, with the Enid theater complex similar to others the company runs. He said the financials are still being sorted out, with a loan with Stride Bank waiting on approval and a guarantee from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in order to break ground.
“We’re super excited. We can’t wait to be open,” Snell said. “The sooner the better for us, there’s just a lot of things to get aligned with the bank and the USDA, you know, on a project this size. So that’s the main hurdle that we’re at to come over, but we’re at the spearhead is what everybody keeps telling me.”
Snell said he hopes the complex will be a draw for the entire community, and looks forward to becoming part of a community that has sought a movie theater since the closure of the Oakwood Mall 8.
“Oh, it’s, it’s super exciting. I mean, we know that the community wants it and we want to be there,” Snell said. “We are more excited for us to know that we’re gonna be welcomed with open arms and that the community has said that they want it and is gonna support it once it is open.”
In a release from December announcing the approval of the project, former Enid Mayor George Pankonin said a new movie theater has been one of the most sought-after things that Enid lacked.
“We found the right deal for a price we could afford to benefit not only all residents but to enhance quality of life for employees of companies that wish to relocate here, and those that are stationed at Vance Air Force Base,” Pankonin said in the release.
