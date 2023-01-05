ENID, Okla. — Enid officially added another park to its list Thursday evening.
During its regularly scheduled meeting, Enid City Commission approved designating the mountain bike trails, located at 1102 E. Rupe, as a city park named 5 Eighty Bike Park.
The designation helps increase awareness of the mountain bike trails and opens the possibility for more extensive funding with state and federal grants, allowing for future expansion within the park.
It also can bring out-of-towners to Enid, said Cory Buller, supervisor of the Park and Recreation Department.
“Overall, this just improves quality of life,” Buller said. “Anytime you can add another park or another outdoor physical activity is a win in my book.”
The mountain bike trails, which are located on the city’s old landfill property, were created several years ago by a group of about 15 to 20 people.
Enid Police Department Chief Bryan Skaggs said he had gone to Stillwater one year for an annual bike riding event and, later, asked why Enid didn’t have something similar.
“I started asking around ... and (community members) said, ‘People have talked about it for years, but nobody has ever taken the lead,’” Skaggs said. “I’m not one to sit back, so I said, ‘I think I’m going to move this forward.’”
Discussions were held with the city of Enid to find a location suitable for the city’s and the bike group’s needs, settling on the city-owned Rupe property which used to be the landfill, in 2018. The group, 5 Eighty, also joined Oklahoma Earthbike Fellowship and created the “OEF Enid” page on Facebook.
An official board was created for the mountain bike trails, and numerous businesses, individuals and organizations helped with the initial work — clearing the property, cutting the trails and making the man-made obstacles — using private donations and personal funds.
“We’ve had a lot of assistance over the past five years,” Skaggs said.
The city of Enid also helped with spraying chemicals and some of the mowing and initial building, and made signage for different areas of the mountain bike trails.
Skaggs said the goal for the mountain bike trails’ first year was to have 2 miles completed, and within 18 months, 4 miles of trails had been built.
“I just wanted to build something to give back to the public,” Skaggs said. “I came (to Enid) in 1989, and just having community stuff and things for kids to do — that’s always been a passion of mine, so we just embarked on this and hoped for the best when we first started.”
Now, thanks to all of the volunteers and donations, 5 Eighty Bike Park consists of 8 miles of family-friendly trails that contains flow sections, man-made obstacles and technical sections, and accommodates all skill levels, containing a safe ride around places where obstacles are located.
“If you’re a young 20-something that likes to jump, you’ve got plenty of those, and if you’re my age and don’t necessarily want to jump, but you like just some rollover obstacles that aren’t dangerous, we’ve got those, too,” Skaggs said. “But, everything has a ride around. I wanted it to be family-friendly and safe but also challenging for those who have that experience.”
About a 3-mile section is for more advanced riders, he said, adding that people from as far away as Colorado, Texas and Arkansas have visited Enid to ride on the mountain bike trails.
The designation as a city park, Skaggs said during the meeting, will not change.
“We’re not asking the city for anything more than they’re already doing,” he said. “It just provides a means of financial support where we can apply for grants.”
The reason Skaggs said the group wanted the mountain bike trails to be an official city park is to bring BMX coalitions to Enid.
He also wants to help make sure the Enid community knows that the mountain bike trails exist and see 5 Eighty Bike Park grow.
“I’d like to see (5 Eighty Bike Park) ... to be known by everybody,” Skaggs said. “Bentonville, Arkansas, is basically the ‘Mountain Bike Capital of the World’ right now, and I just want to bring some of that here.”
