QUINLAN, Okla. — A motorcyclist was admitted in critical condition to an Oklahoma City hospital Wednesday evening after an accident less than 2 miles east of Quinlan in Woodward County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Clinton Dewayne Medlan, 61, of Waynoka, was eastbound on a 1996 Honda VCD motorcycle on a county road at 8:41 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, struck a warning sign and laid the vehicle over, ejecting him 38 feet from the motorcycle, according to OHP. He was taken via air to OU Medical Center, where he was admitted with head and internal trunk injuries.
OHP reports the condition of the driver as “odor of alcohol” and unsafe speed on a curve as the cause of the collision.
