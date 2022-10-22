RENFRO, Okla. — A Midwest City man was admitted in serious condition after the motorcycle he was driving struck a hawk and crashed northeast of Renfrow in Grant County Saturday afternoon, Oct. 22, 2022, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Robert D. Patton, 36, was southbound on U.S. 81 about 2 miles north and 1.5 miles east of Renfrow at 1:25 p.m. when the 2006 Yamaha he was riding struck the bird as it flew up in front of the vehicle from where it had been sitting on the roadway, according to the report. The motorcycle traveled 67 feet, rolled a quarter time, and the driver and bike slid 276, feet, according to the report.
Patton was transported by Air-Evac to OU Medical Center, where he was hospitalized in serious with head and arm injuries, an OHP report states. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.
