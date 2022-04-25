Enid Police Department (EPD)

ENID, Okla. — A 48-year-old Enid man died Friday from injuries sustained in a collision earlier in the day.

At 6:08 p.m. Friday, April 22, Enid Police Department officers responded to a collision between a 2003 Harley Davidson ridden by Michael Rodgers and a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 85-year-old Barbara Jones near the intersection of Cherokee and South Van Buren, according to EPD.

Rodgers was transported by Life EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, dying from his unspecified injuries later Friday, an EPD spokesperson said Monday.

Whether Jones was injured was not certain Monday; an official EPD report on the crash was not available Monday.

The crash still is under investigation.

