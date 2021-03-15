ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College is hosting the Willie Spears Experience Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at NOC Tonkawa and NOC Enid.
Spears — a professional speaker, teacher, author, syndicated radio personality and national columnist — will speak at the Renfro Center at 3:30 p.m. in Tonkawa and Montgomery Hall at 6:30 p.m. in Enid, according to college officials.
Originally from Florida, Spears attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva where he was a wide receiver on the 1999 NAIA national championship football team.
His "Motivational Minute" is a public service announcement that airs on a number of radio stations.
As an ordained minister, Spears speaks to churches, youth groups, prison inmates, schools, teachers, teams, companies and individuals through his business, The Willie Spears Experience.
Spears has spoken to audiences in 11 states and Canada. In addition to his other careers, he also has been an athletic director and head football coach.
The event is sponsored by Northern Oklahoma College Foundation and Presidential Partners.
NOC is practicing social distancing and face masks are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.