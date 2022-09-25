Editors note: Addiction and its impact on families can be devastating and have long-term impacts on families. Because of the sensitive nature of this topic, some of the sources the Enid News & Eagle interviewed for this story asked that their names be withheld because of issues dealing with minor children impacted by these stories.
Enid resident Lynne Duplantis has two daughters and a son. Her son is the baby of the family. He now is 26, and he’s a drug addict.
It’s not hard for her to admit he’s an addict, but it’s more than frustrating for Duplantis to accept. She struggles with it as she tries to remember how many times he has relapsed, quit and started again.
She wants you to know he was once the perfect son. He played soccer, baseball and football and showed promise as an athlete. He went to Emerson in the 7th grade and transferred to Garber the next year when a coach took an interest and encouraged him to go to school there. He didn’t stay and went back to Enid the next year.
Duplantis believes he should have stayed in the small school. She keeps looking for reasons he chose drugs and still chooses them. He hears voices. Drug abuse often triggers other mental behaviors.
Another local woman has a son close to the same age as Duplantis’ son. She wants you to know he once was an advanced kid, the class-president type, popular with a kind heart. She spoke to the News & Eagle on the condition her name would not be published. She says there is too much going on right now with her family to tell her real name.
Her son also is an addict. The evidence of her pain is clear as she speaks, the tears rolling down her cheeks. Her son just relapsed again during the Labor Day holiday on fentanyl and overdosed. He almost died several times and she said to him, “Are you on a death mission?”
He is back in a rehabilitation center out of state, leaving her to care for his two infant children. It was either her or the Department of Human Services, she said.
This was not the life she planned or what she ever thought would happen. The babies’ mother also is an addict, she said. She knows he thinks he can help her and they can raise their kids, but she knows he can’t.
The best thing for her son, according to this mother, is once out of rehab, he should stay far, far away from here and from the influences that can lead him back into addiction.
“I told my son to stay away and never come back,” she said. “He can’t live here. He won’t survive.”
Impact on extended families is hard
Dana Kausek is a licensed clinical social worker at Northwest Behavioral, and also believes that getting addicts away from influences is key to their recovery. They have to want to change things.
“It is very hard for addicts to stay where they became addicted and have access to their drugs, their dealers, their lifestyle,” she said.
A third Enid mother, whose name has been withheld, also has a son who has been an addict about a dozen years longer. He spent seven years in prison in Oklahoma under the “three strikes law.”
He completed drug court once after quitting, then fell back into his addiction.
“Being sick or going back to prison was never a deterrent,” she said.
He took advantage of an early-release program in Oklahoma and left the state. He just completed a one-year program and is clean.
“Jail was never the place for him. He came out addicted because there are drugs in prison,” she said.
She and her husband took her son’s 4-year-old son when he went to prison and he and the addict mother gave up custody of the boy.
“My son’s father had died, and I was newly married when I got a call about my grandson,” she said. “DHS had decided he was mentally disabled, but my new husband agreed we would adopt him.”
Thankfully, the couple has the resources to put the child in school that meets his needs. He now is 13 years old and in advanced classes.
“He just needed to be loved, to feel safe and have structure in his life,” she said. “He’s a blessing.”
The prospect for complete rehabilitation is slim
Captain David Brittle at the Salvation Army said structure and responsibility are important for the addict.
“We have a seven month in-house program,” he said. “They can live and work here, but we have rules.”
He said most leave and return, and only about 40% stay clean.
Addiction causes both emotional and financial issues. For Duplantis, it has caused physical issues.
“A treatment center in California called at one point and said my son left and was on the streets. He had sold the only thing he owned and loved, his guitar.” He has shown potential in writing and playing music.
“The thought of my boy living on the streets was just too much,” she said.
Duplantis was heartbroken and could not deal with the pain. She woke up the next day in the hospital. She had overdosed.
He eventually came back to Enid and brought his addiction with him. He was just released from jail after wrecking a rental car after a music gig. He still lives here because someone is giving him another chance.
The second mother is trying to get complete custody of her grandkids. She has found a great family who wants to adopt them, but the child’s mother has reappeared and is seeing them under supervision.
“I know she is still an addict, but she has control in this situation and it’s hard to understand,” Duplantis said. “She abandoned them once and I believe she will again.” Her son still is in rehab.
The third mom is the most optimistic about her son finally living a normal life.
“For the first time in his life he told me not to ever give him money again.”
When asked if she thinks he’ll make it this time she said, “I hope, but I’m never surprised about anything with an addict. It has been devastating. I have no more tears.”
Bill Robinson is a certified alcohol and drug counselor who has been in practice for over 36 years. He recommends professional help. He said, “Generally speaking, drugs or alcohol is self-medication for other problems and trauma in life.”
One family member says Families Anonymous has been helpful. They meet Tuesday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. at 1420 W. Garriott. Robinson can be reached at (580) 478-8129. The Oklahoma Drug and Alcohol Abuse 24-hour Helpline is (800) 522-9054.
