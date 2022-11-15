ENID, Okla. — The mother of a Balko-Forgan football player filed a report with Enid Police Department after she said her son was threatened Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at a local business.
According to the police report, players from the Balko-Forgan football team were in the On Deck store in Oakwood Mall when a store employee made the threat. The mother alleged the employee told her son, who was walking by the back door, to get away from his store or he would shoot him and put him in a body bag, according to the report.
The incident happened before the Balko-Forgan's football playoff game against Oklahoma Bible Academy.
According to the report, the player, who is the only Black player on the team, left the store and sat in the bus alone before his teammates joined him.
The store employee said there were about 30 players who came into the store, according to the EPD report, and he said the player tried to go into a back room. He said there is a no trespassing sign posted that states violators may be shot.
The employee admitted trash talking the kids about the game before they left the store because he is an OBA fan, according to the report. He told the players OBA was going to beat them so bad they would be leaving in body bags.
Rob Lancaster, principal at Balko-Forgan, said the player is a "good kid" who is quiet and respectful.
The boy's mother told the News & Eagle they had talked to an attorney. The employee said Tuesday that he did not want to make a comment, but said he had an attorney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.