ENID, Okla. — A woman whose baby was found dead in a dumpster in April 2017 was convicted Wednesday afternoon.
Kathryn Juanita Green, 32, received one-year sentences on each count of unauthorized disposal of a corpse, possession of a CDS and obstructing an officer, and seven years with Oklahoma Department of Corrections on one count of desecration of a human corpse count.
All of these counts’ sentences will run concurrently, and Green will receive credit for time served, which is 240 days. The balance will be suspended upon completion of a drug offender work camp or similar program of kind and duration, according to online court records.
On two counts of child neglect, Green received eight suspended years each — to run consecutively to each other for a total of 16 years and to the desecration of a human corpse count — with DOC supervision with random testing and mental health treatment.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded at 2:24 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2017, to 1616 S. 2nd. Officers were told a deceased infant was inside a luggage trunk in a large trash container outside the address.
Officers located an infant boy’s body wrapped in a blanket inside a plastic trash bag, according to the affidavit.
An Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office report had listed the manner of death for the boy, identified as Baby Boy Green, as homicide and the cause as methamphetamine toxicity.
Green’s initial second-degree murder charge was amended to child neglect in late 2018, with Assistant District Attorney Sean Hill back then saying that “the medical science in this case cannot exclude the reasonable possibility another medical condition or anomaly may have contributed to the death of Baby Boy Green.”
Police were told Green was living at the residence with her three children, and inside, EPD found clothing and trash debris on the floor, extension cords throughout the residence, numerous dishes stacked in the sink and on the counter, soiled mattresses, an exposed electrical socket with bare wires almost touching one of the mattresses and more, the affidavit states.
A “strong odor of rotting food” was coming from the kitchen, according to the affidavit.
The amended child neglect charge was quashed in April 2019 after Green’s attorneys filed a motion to quash the charge “on the legal ground that a fetus was not a ‘child’ subject to protection under the child neglect statute,” but was reinstated in September 2020 by Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals.
Green entered an Alford plea and a blind plea on July 29, 2022. The sentencing began Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, with District Judge Dennis Hladik presiding over the case, and continued on Wednesday. Green decided to not take the stand.
In his closing argument, Hill said the prosecution’s issue was Green exposing Baby Boy Green, who was born at 35 to 40 weeks, to methamphetamine during pregnancy.
“Baby Boy Green, while in the womb, could only be protected by one person — the defendant,” Hill said. “She chose not to do that. She consistently ingested methamphetamine ... and there’s no doubt that that was passed to her child.”
Hill also said it was Green’s duty to protect Baby Boy Green in his death, saying Green didn’t seek help but instead put him in the luggage trunk and, ultimately, in the trash container. Hill said Green showed she knew what she did was wrong.
Green’s past trauma, addiction and mental health issues, Hill said, were not reasons for her to not be punished, and asked for 38 years.
In her closing argument, one of Green’s attorneys, Catherine Hammarsten, said Green has maintained she didn’t know she was pregnant and didn’t remember the incident.
Hammarsten, citing doctors’ testimonies, said Baby Boy Green was not viable and had been stillborn, and that given the bacteria found in his stomach, “sepsis was the most logical scenario,” with the color of his skin indicating he had been dead in the womb.
Hammarsten said the death of a close relative in late 2016, on top of all of the other past events in Green’s life that caused her trauma and grief, caused her turn to drugs.
Since being released on bond in late 2017, Green has not had any other cases and received treatment at a California facility earlier this year, and Hammarsten said she has been involved with her children’s lives since 2019 when they were legally adopted by Green’s mother and has helped to financially support them.
The defense asked for probation for Green.
“To me, judge, she has expressed shame — shame she didn’t provide a better home for her children; shame she didn’t choose relationships with men who would treat her and her children well; shame she used drugs to numb her feelings,” Hammarsten said. “She believes that had she been sober, she would have done the right thing. ...
“Katie is trying hard to be a good mother and to become mentally healthier. ... The Katie of 2017 is not the Katie here today.”
In another argument after Hammarsten’s, Hill said Baby Boy Green had been viable during the time period Green had told other experts she was using “as much meth as she can get” and that even though people can improve and better themselves, “it doesn’t change what happened.”
Hladik then shared his thoughts on the case, saying he personally found the desecration of a human corpse count the most troubling, before giving Green her sentences.
Green was ordered to pay court costs; $240 in total to the victim’s compensation fund; a $500 fine on the unauthorized disposal of a corpse count; a $150 Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation lab fee; a $100 mental health fee; a $250 pre-sentencing investigation fee; and a $150 DNA fee. Jail costs were waived.
