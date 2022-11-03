HENNESSEY, Okla. — The largest quilt shop in Oklahoma recently changed hands.
Prairie Quilt, located in Hennessey, sold to the mother-daughter team of Sheila Duell and Jennifer Whitekiller.
“When Mom casually said we should buy the store the thought touched me deep inside,” said Whitekiller, of Oklahoma CIty. The next thing she said to her mom was, “Let’s do this.”
Whitekiller has a studio art degree from Oklahoma State University and has experience in business and in designing fashion jewelry.
Randa Parrish opened Prairie Quilt in 2001 and built it into a million dollar business, selling to people around the state and all over the world through their online presence. Parrish wanted to retire and found the perfect buyers.
Whitekiller said the purchase has extra meaning to her because as a young girl, she visited the store when it was Lois Fabrics with her grandmother, Patsy Pollard, who made all her dresses. Pollard, 93, was a Hennessey school teacher and taught her granddaughter to sew.
Duell had been looking to buy the building behind the shop when the banker suggested she buy the business, too. She said she would have not done the purchase without her daughter’s help.
“Everyone is excited we bought the quilt shop,” Duell said. “I was just at the Quick Stop and someone thanked me for keeping it open and investing in Hennessey.”
Customers echo the same feeling.
“They carry specific embroidery patterns I want to purchase,” said Rhonda DeVor, of Mooreland. “I just wish they were closer to me.”
Recently a couple came to the store from Winnipeg, Canada.
“These customers travel to south Texas every year, so we see them twice a year,” said Christy Hawk, who has worked at the store for six years.
Hawk runs the long-arm quilting machine, teaches classes, and orders and sells sewing machines.
“Autry (Technology Center) bought their long-arm quilting machine from us,” she said.
It’s common for Prairie Quilt to send orders to Australia and Europe. They have a regular customer from the Netherlands.
Fifteen employees stayed after the sale.
“It is their passion, and they love to help women with their projects,” Whitekiller said.
The store sells blanket packages with all the threads, embroidery applique, fabric, threads and time on the long-arm quilt machine. They repair and service the sewing machines they sell.
Whitekiller said they plan to expand their services and products and offer more classes. The shop has more than 10,000 square feet.
Duell also owns a boutique on Main Street called Honey & Co.
“A group of graduates from Hennessey High School decided to reinvest in our downtown, and we have been doing so for several years,” she said.
Prairie Quilt, 101 S. Main, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
