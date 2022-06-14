ALVA, Okla. — For a 13th summer, members of the Oklahoma Association of Student Councils (OASC) gathered at Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Alva campus for BASIC, a leadership workshop.
More than 270 high school students from across Oklahoma are attending the camp through Friday, engaging in major skill development sessions.
Students attending for the week include high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. During the workshop, students are divided into 12 councils where they must come up with a school name, mascot, colors and a school song and chant. Students in each council also are given real-life problems to solve and then act out their resolutions using skits. They also participate in breakout sessions that include leadership styles, team building, etiquette, school spirit and activities.
Junior Counselors, members of OASC who have graduated high school, were assigned to each of the 12 councils. Those students include Gracie Blubaugh, Madeline Camp, Ashly Chavez, Kaylee Do, Hannah Feurerhelm, Jack Hill, Alyssa Johnson, Chloe Lehr, Addyson Lyndsey, Chabelli Mendoza, Adrianna Newby, Diego Ochoa, Breianah Peterson, Taylor Piercy, Harry Powers, Lakota Tolloak and Kate Tuttle.
Students are using various buildings around campus and stay in university housing along with the directors: Karen Koehn, of Alva Northwest Technology Center, workshop director for junior counselors and state officers; Denise Tomlinson, of Bixby High School, director of facilities; Melinda Parks, of Westmoore High School, director of curriculum and adult staff; and Shawn Freeman, of Ada High School, director of registration.
A second BASIC workshop will take place on Northwestern’s campus July 10-15.
