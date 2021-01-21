More Enid business owners can apply to receive funding relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic now that the city will be adding twice as much money to the program.
Enid City Commission on Thursday approved adding $200,000 more to federally provided CARES Act funds they allocated Jan. 5 for the ERDA's program.
Twenty-two businesses have applied so far for the now-$400,000 program, ERDA Executive Director Lisa Powell said Thursday.
Sixteen were deemed eligible to receive a maximum $15,000 each to cover fixed assets like rent or utilities, Powell said. These businesses all had at least two full-time employees and requested an average $12,851.
These businesses also saw an average drop in sales of 37% between March-December 2019 and 2020.
Funding requests should equal three months’ rent or mortgage payments, three months’ utility payments, 20% cost of perishable goods/food for three months, $500/month for maintenance costs. The amount requested should not exceed the sum of these expenses or $15,000, whichever is less. Online sales are also capped.
While eligible businesses initially must have been in operation since Jan. 1, 2019, and be down at least 30% in revenue from March-December 2020 compared to 2019, small businesses also now can be eligible if they have been operating since Feb. 15, 2020.
City Commissioner Ben Ezzell proposed the change commissioners approved Thursday, along with any payment calculation changes.
“Anyone who kept their doors open in 2020 deserves kudos,” Ezzell said. “The disaster’s not over yet.”
A related entrepreneurship grant program will then be able to cover the six other businesses who applied for the business relief but weren’t eligible because they didn’t meet the two-employee minimum, Powell said.
These businesses may have been owner-only or family-operated, she said.
Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said more than $1 million was left for COVID-19 relief aid. Some of that would be used to address homelessness issues commissioners also heard Thursday night.
Individual COVID-19-related relief is also available through CDSA and Catholic Charities, with respective rent and utilities assistance programs, Gilbert said.
The deadline for businesses to apply is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information and to download the application, visit www.growenid.com/covid-19-resources or call the ERDA office at 580) 233-4232.
Awards would be announced a week later, and Powell said businesses would receive funding before Feb. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.