A delegation of community leaders from Enid made a recent trip to Washington, D.C., to advocate for the latest priorities that are needed to enhance Vance Air Force Base's mission of training pilots.
Members of the delegation to make the trip included outgoing Mayor George Pankonin, members of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce and Mike Cooper, military liaison for the city of Enid and a member of Vance Development Authority. There have been $450 million in improvements to Vance made since 1995.
The group met with Congressman Frank Lucas; Sen. Markwayne Mullin; Gen. David Allvin, vice chief of staff of the Air Force; Edwin H. Oshiba, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for installations; Robert Moriarty, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for installations; and Ron Tickle, in charge of all real property management for the Department of Defense.
Cooper said the No. 1 military value of Vance is the airspace around the region.
"Vance has the best airspace of any of the training bases out there, so if we just continue to protect that, make sure that it doesn't get taken away, that's our most important military value asset," Cooper said.
Along with protecting military values, Cooper said the trip to D.C. is mean to focus on infrastructure development and improving quality of life for those on base.
A project that is much needed and is in the works is the potential construction of a Undergraduate Pilot Training Center. The center is the No. 1 priority for Vance, Cooper said, and will cost $84 million. Cooper said the facility will replace temporary facilities that Vance leases for around $500,000 a year.
"The problem with that is, when you have portable facilities, that means you don't have good facilities or that you don't have them," Cooper said. "If they were to score our base on infrastructure, we'd be rated really low because we have that operation in temporary facilities."
The proposed new facility will bring many things under one roof. It will combine the 25th Flying Training Squadron, the 71st Student Squadron, weather flight and base operations to be housed in one facility.
It will be a 175,442-square-foot building that will include a 550-seat auditorium for graduations and briefings. It also will serve as a storm shelter with a capacity of 1,300. It will be located in the vicinity of the existing control tower, and will include space for a cafe and food service area.
The current facilities, which will be torn down, are lacking in space, and the existing squadron facilities are operating beyond their recommended square footage. The five training squadrons currently are operating in four facilities, with each designed for one squadron. The shortage of square footage requires the squadrons to split their operations between facilities, and the classroom used also is located in a separate facility.
The new facility will provide sufficient space for command, flight training, briefing and student squadron classrooms. The amount of pilots trained yearly by Vance has increased from 294 in 2016 and a projected amount of 460 graduates for fiscal year 2021. The current facilities lack the required space to meet the increase in pilot graduations.
Cooper said Mullin has been able to tee up $8.4 million in engineering and design costs for the Undergraduate Pilot Training Center, and other funding needs to be approved before work on the center can begin.
"The way we were doing this, is Congressman Lucas and Sen. Mullin have made it their priority," Cooper said. "For us, we need to figure out how we can get that military construction project. Frank Lucas has it teed up in the House, Mulllin has engineering and design money for this, about $8.4 million teed up. Now we'll see if we can get it, because it's hard, we're one of the small bases.
"The mission out there changes a bit with the new A.I. technology simulators. And that's housed in portals, not adequate facilities. We have to get that under this facility, bring all that in there, all the squads, bring them in there and then they'll modernize it."
Another factor that is taken up in the meetings is improving the quality of life of pilots in the Enid community while stationed at Vance. That includes efforts to have strong school systems, health care and affordability of living.
An expansion of Eisenhower Elementary School is planned, with a cost of about $4.5 million. The Department of Defense helps fund such projects with an 80/20 split, with about $800,000-$900,000 needed to come from the public school system. Last week, $150,000 was approved by the Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission to assist with the remainder, Cooper said, with another $150,000 likely to be available in the fall to help with the remainder.
The improvements will be to add six new classrooms, a new library media center, additional restrooms, expansion of the cafeteria, renovating the existing media center to create one additional classroom and counselor/student space, renovate the existing enlarged classroom for maintaining one classroom and creating a teacher preparation space, renovating the main entrance blind spot through renovating the campus office area and upgrading the HVAC system at the school.
A preliminary timeline for construction is May 2024 to May 2025.
"That's another thing that we are doing to protect and enhance the mission as a quality of life issue," Cooper said.
Cooper said the two projects may take awhile and aren't guaranteed because other bases are always competing for projects based on priorities.
"Say if we didn't get this this year, but you've got the $8.4 million in engineering and design, it helps move the project forward. In other words, if you didn't have the engineering project and design money to complete that, you already know it's a requirement," Cooper said. "If there's engineering and design money available, it maybe helps them make the decision to move it forward and do it sooner. So either way, we'll push for either one or both of these."
During a recent Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Mullin questioned Allvin about the need for the Undergraduate Pilot Training Center and dormitory upgrades at Vance. Allvin responded by saying the Air Force has a dorm master plan, and 99% of dorms service-wide are above the adequate standard. The Air Force is prioritizing work on those that are rated the lowest. Mullin urged Allvin to make the Undergraduate Pilot Training Center and dorms a greater priority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.