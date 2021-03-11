Almost all first- through third-graders at Enid Public Schools are progressing at least at an adequate growth in reading level.
EPS has seen an increase in student academic growth rates once using a different universal reading screener in the current school year than in 2018-19.
First-graders went from 64% adequate/high growth on STAR in the 2018-19 school year to 94% growth on Istation in 2020-21. Second-graders went from 65% to 81%, and third-graders from 69% to 100%.
STAR and Istation are both computer-adaptive reading assessments — depending on how a student answers, the next series of questions will take a pattern of three successive questions, EPS curriculum director Kristen Jones said.
Growth in this instance refers to students who are progressing at an appropriate or higher-than-appropriate rate as compared to assessment norms, according to a district press release.
Virtual students are included in this year’s grade-level reports, but Jones said she hasn’t pulled out a comparison of virtual vs. in-person because the testing environments are different at home or at school.
“Sometimes it’s apples and oranges a little bit to compare those,” Jones said at Monday’s district school board meeting.
Additionally in February, fifth- and eighth-graders were reported showing 100% adequate or above-adequate reading growth.
In a press release, EPS officials attributed this growth to professional development of the teachers and implementation of curriculum aligned to the science of reading.
Teachers in the district have been attending Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) training aimed at reading instruction. EPS also has implemented curriculum in foundational literacy skills that align with and support that training.
The district began training teachers in 2015 and in the years that followed have trained approximately 100 educators, including principals, each year.
