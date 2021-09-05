More demolitions planned as city buys more houses on West Randolph median

ENID, Okla. — More houses on the median of West Randolph are set to be demolished as plans continue to pick up steam for the city of Enid to buy properties in the six-block area as part of a future construction project.

All but one of the city’s 11 properties it owns along the street west of Van Buren have already been demolished, with all three on Randolph’s 1500 block having come down this year.

The house formerly located at 1510 W. Randolph was demolished nearly two weeks ago after being declared dilapidated by city of Enid code enforcement. People had been removing parts of the house, which would’ve been torn down anyway, according to the city.

A fourth house, at 1304 W. Randolph, is set to be cleared in the next couple weeks, Assistant City Manager Scott Morris said Friday.

“Probably in the next 60 days, you’ll be seeing more houses going down,” he said.

For the last three years, the city of Enid has quietly been acquiring, then clearing, more of the properties sitting on the median, in hopes of widening the often-used street for through traffic.

On the Garfield County Assessor’s website, 11 properties are currently listed as owned by the city of Enid on 1200-1800 blocks of West Randolph, but Morris said the city has acquired 13 total so far.

Nine of the city’s 11 warranty deeds have been acquired since 2018 — and five since the start of the year — though other acquisitions date back to 1998 and 2009.

“It’d be nice to say, ‘We’re paying $25K for a house,’” Morris said, “but they’re not all the same square footage,” while some were dilapidated.

The properties bought this last year have cost the city between $7,700 to $35,000, according to claims approved by Enid city commissioners during regular meetings.

The city acquired the dilapidated property at 1502 in May this year for nearly $23,000. The two other houses on the block were purchased in March for about $26,000 and $29,000, according to purchase claims.

Morris said on Friday that the city had closed on another property the day before, with another closure expected in around two weeks’ time.

“If there’s people interested in selling, we’re interested in buying,” he said.

$50,000: the magic number

After recent boosts to capital development funds, the city of Enid now owns over a third of the nearly 40 properties located on the six-block Randolph-James median strip, which starts at Tyler and ends at the railroad tracks past Johnson.

At the tail end of a Enid City Commission meeting in January, commissioners passed the budget transfer increase of $250,000 to the city’s Capital Replacement, the department that handles property purchase claims for the city.

The city had already purchased half a dozen residential properties on the median. However, Morris said during the meeting that the funding would give City Manager Jerald Gilbert, the city’s purchasing agent, the “flexibility” to purchase near market value what he called the “island of houses” as they became available.

Morris said the plan was to start construction to widen the road in the next five years.

“(Purchases) were just far and few between until the 250,” he said Friday.

Under city code, the city manager can spend up to $50,000 on purchases or non-public competitive bids, as well as be able to transfer funds between departments within fund balances such as the general fund.

Anything more than $50,000 instead requires direct approval from the city commission or trust authority.

Because these properties are all below the $50,000 line, commissioners need not approve their individual purchase orders in public meetings.

Instead, since the January meeting, all five of the Randolph property purchases — as well as demolition orders for the three on the 1500 block — have been included in the bulk purchase claim list commissioners approve as a single, sometimes million-dollar-plus, line item.

Commissioners have also been approving demolition claims for the island of houses since at least March 3, 2020, when claims totaling $11,100 for three unspecified demolition projects on West Randolph got the OK for Enfield Demolition and Excavation.

The monies that Capital Replacement pulls from, to purchase property and other capital, were later doubled in this year’s budget, going from $50,000 to $100,000.

An open records request from the News & Eagle to the city of Enid was not returned as of Friday — before Labor Day weekend — asking for demolition and property purchase claims for all currently city-owned properties on West Randolph and James going back to 2019 (when claims lists aren’t included in meeting agenda packets online).

Looking down the road

Despite its more residential appearance, Randolph is one of three major east-west streets that stretches from one end of the city to the other (the others being higher-traffic arterial streets Garriott and Willow).

Former city commissioner Ben Ezzell — who had motioned to approve January’s Capital Replacement budget increase — said on Friday he knew that the city had wanted to widen Randolph since before he joined the council in 2013.

“It needs it. It needs it badly,” he said. “That whole corridor from Van Buren to Cleveland is kind of a mess through there. And that carries so much traffic.”

In 2008, Enid voters rejected a $39 million bond proposal from the city that would have largely funded widening Randolph to four lanes from 30th to Garland.

The measure failed in all precincts but one, and residents of the area against the proposal said widening the road would increase traffic, pollution and safety problems.

But for the last several years, city officials have again been looking far down the road at developing the entirety of Randolph.

Major road closures expected through rest of 2021 as street work continues Enid residents and business owners can expect major road closures in the coming months as city crews plan to continue work on several arterial streets.

The city is almost done relocating a waterline from 26th to 30th streets that necessitated closing Randolph, Morris said, while at the other end of town, the city is reworking Randolph’s intersection at Garland.

“Pretty much the entire street of Garland (from Randolph) to Garriott is getting a makeover,” as well, Morris said.

Right in the middle, city crews have yet to start a concrete mill and overlay of Randolph from 7th to Washington, following a waterline relocation over the past several months — the second phase of reconstructing the street as it goes through downtown Enid.

The city intends to then overhaul the street from there down to Van Buren, Morris said.

Unlike in 2008, he doesn’t know if Van Buren to Johnson would be widened to four lanes this time around, Morris said.

He also said repairing the road from Johnson to Cleveland, past the Randolph-James median, would be worked into a different plan.

Acquiring public right-of-ways along the north and south sides of median probably wouldn’t be necessary either, Morris said.

“I think purchasing those center properties will do the trick,” he said.

This story is the first part of a two-part series about the city’s plans for widening Randolph and other major construction projects. Next week’s will discuss the history of eminent domain in Enid and Garfield County.