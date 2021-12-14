MOORELAND, Okla. — A Mooreland teenager injured in a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Woodward County has died of his injuries.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old boy was taken to OU Trauma Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with a head injury. However, he died at 10:40 a.m. Friday, OHP said in an update released Tuesday morning. OHP does not name juveniles in its reports.
The accident happened at 6:23 a.m. Thursday on South County Road 225 about 11 miles east and 6.4 miles south of Mooreland.
According to the report, Gerald Hartzell, 42, of Mooreland, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala north on County Road 225 when he swerved to avoid a porcupine and went off the right side of the road. He overcorrected and went into a broadslide and hit a guard rail end.
Hartzell and a 15-year-old boy, also of Mooreland, were treated at Woodward Hospital and released.
The report lists the condition of the driver as apparently normal. Only the front-seat passenger was wearing a seat belt.
