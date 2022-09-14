JET, Okla. — A Mooreland man was hospitalized Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, with injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident near Jet.
Alan Ross Peacock, 64, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition with head, trunk and arm injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 1:20 p.m. on Oklahoma 38 about 3 miles north of Jet, in Alfalfa County.
According to the report, Peacock was riding a 2017 Harley-Davidson FLHR motorcycle north on Oklahoma 38 when he went off the road on a curve, hit an embankment and rolled one time.
The report lists his condition at the time of the accident as apparently normal and the cause of the accident as unsafe speed for a curve. He was not wearing a helmet.
