MOORELAND, Okla. — A Mooreland juvenile was killed when the vehicle he was riding in was struck by a semi approximately one mile west of Mooreland in Woodward County Tuesday night, April 13, 2021, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Bryan Goodman, 36, of Mooreland, was westbound on Oklahoma 50 when he “traveled through” a stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 412 at 8:49 p.m., according to an OHP report. The 2013 Chevrolet Impala was struck by a 2015 Volvo Semi, driven by Alan Herz, 59, of Perryton, Texas, that was traveling west on U.S. 412. After impact, the semi left the roadway to the north and overturned onto its side, the report states.
Goodman was transported by Air Evac from the scene to Ascesion VIA Christi St. Francis, in Wichita, Kan., where he was admitted in stable condition with head, arm, trunk internal and leg injuries, according to the OHP report. His juvenile passenger, age unknown, died at the scene due to injury sustained in the collision, the report states. No injury is listed for Herz on the report.
The cause of the collision and condition of the driver for the Impala are pending, according to the report. Seatbelts were equipped and in use by all.
The roadway was closed for just more than four hours while emergency personnel worked at the scene, the OHP reported.
