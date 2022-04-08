April 8-14
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Hospice Circle of Love Spring Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Hospice Circle of Love, 314 S. 3rd. For more information, call (580) 234-2273.
EVENT [Saturday]
Superhero Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Meadowlake Park North. Presented by NW Oklahoma Early Childhood Coalition. Free lunch 11 a.m. to noon, plus putt-putt golf, paddle boats, ice cream, petting zoo, face painting and Enid fire truck and SWAT vehicle on hand. Additionally, superheroes such as Captain America, Wonder Woman, Batman, Captain Super Tooth, Sparky and others will appear. Children are encouraged to dress in their favorite superhero costume.
EVENT [Saturday]
4RKids Family Fun Spring Craft-A-Ganza, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2nd Story Gift Shop/Mini Golf Party Area, 710 Overland Trail. Crafts, activities, food, mini golf. Also, Rubber Duck Fundraiser starting at 2 p.m. $10 for each duck. For more information, call (580) 599-0285. For more information on the Rubber Duck fundraiser, go to 4rkids.com/rubberduck.
EVENT [Saturday]
Mega Promotions Tour's Monster Trucks, 7 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. For more information or tickets, go to https://www.megapromotionstour.com/events/enid-oklahoma.
EVENT [Saturday]
Caribbean Nights: Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma 11th annual gala, 6-11 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Food, casino-style gaming, live and silent auctions, dancing and more. Attendees should wear their best Caribbean attire. Tickets are $75 per person. To purchase, go to www.yfsenid.org, or call (580) 233-7220.
EXHIBIT [Thru May 8]
Sugar High, 220 N. Washington. An immersive art installation that envisions people surviving on sugar and instant gratification. Admission is free. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, 1-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, go to sugarhighenid.com.
EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]
'All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains,' open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Exhibit examines how orphans used trains to migrate from the eastern U.S. to the west. Available with regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
April 15-21
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Re-enactors from Enid's past will be in the Humphrey Heritage Village, where visitors can learn of our area's history. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Vance Spouses' Club Charity Auction: Midnight Masquerade, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased at https://vsc.yapsody.com/event/index/627846/2022-vsc-charity-auction.
EXHIBIT [Thru May 8]
EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]
April 22-28
EVENT [Friday-Sunday]
Enid Home Show, noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Admission is $5 for adults; kids 12 and under are free. For more information, go to enidhomeshow.com.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Hanor Smokin' Red Dirt BBQ, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Stride Bank Center. Events include KidsQ and music on Friday, and AMBUC lunch, music and awards ceremony on Saturday. For more information, go to http://reddirtbbq.etownthemagazine.com.
EVENT [Friday]
Bacon Bash, 5-7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $10, for 10 samples of bacon. To register to compete, or for tickets to the tasting, call (580) 237-0821, or email kim@unitedwayenid.org.
MUSIC [Friday]
Red Dirt Roadshow, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $32. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com, call 855-TIX-ENID, or visit the box office.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Author Fest, 1-5 p.m., Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. Attendees will have a chance to meet with authors and get their books. For more information, go to www.enid.okpls.org.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Ya-Fei Chuang, Pianist: Chopin, Piano Concerto in F Minor, 5 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. To purchase, go to enidsymphony.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Symphony Association Presents: Black and White With a Touch of Red Soirée, 7 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $75 per person. To purchase tickets, call (580) 237-9646, or go to enidsymphony.org.
EXHIBIT [Thru May 8]
EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
