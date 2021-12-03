ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 5 years of age and older, including booster doses and influenza shots, will be available this weekend at Booker T. Washington Community Center.
Maggie Jackson, community engagement director for District 2 county health departments, said Garfield County Health Department’s mobile vaccination team will be onsite during a fundraiser being held for Booker T. Washington’s after-school program from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Community Center, 801 Rev. Alfred Baldwin Way.
COVID-19 vaccines are most effective two weeks after the second dose, Jackson said, and it also takes about two weeks after a flu vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body.
“Now’s the time — come get one this weekend,” Jackson said. “If you’re getting your booster, then you’ve got enough time for that immunity to kick in before you travel for Christmas. It’s good timing, so don’t wait.”
U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include children ages 5 to 11 years of age on Oct. 29, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended those children to get the vaccine shortly after.
First and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Saturday, as well as single booster doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for anybody 18 and older, which the FDA expanded eligibility to on Nov. 19.
“We still recommend boosters, especially as we are watching for potential new variants (of COVID-19),” Jackson said.
Garfield County Health Department also is accepting walk-in appointments 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Jackson said more Mobile Outreach vaccination clinics are scheduled for next week at Koch Fertilizer in Enid and the city of Yukon.
“We are open to any partners that want to have a vaccination clinic,” she said. “We love working alongside businesses, churches — anyone who wants to have one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.