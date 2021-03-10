Mobile outreach will bring COVID-19 vaccines to Enid homeless community

ENID, Okla. — Plans are underway from Garfield County Health Department to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to Enid’s now-eligible homeless community, despite some reluctance or a lack of information about the vaccine.
A mobile team of state Department of Health staff will visit Our Daily Bread next week to administer vaccines on site, Maggie Jackson, community director of the OSDH district that includes Garfield County, said Wednesday.
Jackson said she expects exact dates for this mobile clinic by Thursday from leadership at the soup kitchen, located at 616 W. Randolph.
“I am itching to get this moving,” Jackson said. “We all are — we’re like, ‘We’re ready to go.’”
Many of Enid’s homeless population receive hot meals from Our Daily Bread, which during the pandemic has continued serving only to-go meals between 10:30 a.m. and noon Monday to Friday.
Last month, its director, Deacon Val Ross, said carry-out meals would continue until more staff are vaccinated.
All residents and employees at “congregate locations and worksites” including homeless shelters became eligible on Tuesday to receive the vaccine statewide — estimated at a total 19,300 people — as did critical government and health leaders/officials, all educational staff outside pre-K-12 and essential workers.
Jackson called this third phase a “transition point” to do more outreach, instead of still waiting for residents to come to larger-scale vaccination events like Garfield County’s daily clinic at Oakwood Mall.
She said the mobile team was delayed because the demand was so high at the mall clinic since it had opened in January and at its peak saw an average 800 vaccinations a day.
“Now we have seen the demand slow down,” she said, “which is maybe because we’re at a tipping point” where people are more likely to want to get the vaccine from an employer, a private physician or a pharmacy.
Feedback from other shelters
However, several local services that provide shelters that include homeless people say they’re still waiting on a call from health officials on how their residents or staff can be vaccinated.
Hope Outreach Ministries’ homeless day shelter sees dozens of visitors every day.
Shelter clerk Thom Johnson said the topic of vaccinations came up at a staff meeting Wednesday, but said he was unaware shelter visitors and employees specifically became eligible to receive it the day before.
“I am knowing with my own ears that there is now less resistance to take the vaccine among staffers,” he said.
Johnson said he liked the idea of residents being able to get the vaccine, but had to wait to run that by the shelter manager, Sandie Hamilton, who was out of the office by late Wednesday afternoon.
Forgotten Ministries director Jeremiah Herrian said he didn’t know anything about vaccinations. The ministry group’s inclement-weather homeless shelter, Mercy House, closed for the season at the beginning of the month.
Salvation Army of Enid Capt. David Brittle said Tuesday he has not heard about how this could happen for those who attend the nonprofit’s community meals or residents of the evening emergency shelter.
Brittle said Salvation Army’s divisional staff have told him they would like his roughly 17 shelter employees to be vaccinated if and when possible.
Between 25-35 people on average stay in the overnight shelter, he said, while the number varies of those who only attend the 6 p.m. open dinners.
Those who stay in the shelter — who may or may not always be homeless — also operate facilities such as the kitchen, warehouse and office, through Salvation Army’s work therapy program. Former residents who leave the shelter go on to work for the organization full-time.
Residents arriving at the shelter have to spend 30 days on “blackout” and are unable to leave the Salvation Army grounds, even if they have their own car — though resident Sidney Carter said many residents don’t have their own. Residents also don’t have access to their phones for the first two weeks.
Carter, a former employee and resident who returned to the shelter last week, said if someone is kicked out of the shelter for behavioral problems, they have to wait 30 more days before being allowed back in.
Not many at the shelter on Wednesday said they were willing to get the vaccine — at least not right away.
Carter said he didn’t know the vaccine clinic at the mall was up and running or that shelter residents became eligible Tuesday.
“That’s the first I’ve heard of it,” Carter said about the clinic. “What we’re waiting on is that COVID check. … I’m gonna wait a couple months (to get the vaccine), make sure everybody ain’t running around on the road butt naked, then I might start.
“It ain’t been but what a month since (the vaccine) kicked off.”
Another resident, Randall Potter, said people didn’t want to get tested for COVID until the Salvation Army simply signed up residents and bused them down to the Health Department.
“I think there’s a few people who said … they probably want it,” Potter said. “I think I wanna wait and watch, see what happens. Hopefully I don’t catch a cold or it while I’m waiting.”
“It’s kinda like, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Carter added.
Two vaccines — which require two doses — are currently available in Oklahoma: Pfizer and Moderna. They are currently available at Oakwood Mall through OSDH, Walmart and select local pharmacies.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the mRNA vaccines are likely to keep people from getting sick with COVID. The vaccine does not make people sick with COVID.
It can leave possible side effects such as pain, swelling and redness in the arm, and tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea, which all should go away after a few days.
Those interested in getting the vaccine or learning more information about it and the clinics can contact Jackson at the Garfield County Health Department at (580) 233-0650, ext. 120.