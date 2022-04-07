ENID, Okla. — Free, hot showers now are available for Enid’s unsheltered community thanks to a collaboration between two local organizations.
Enid Street Outreach Services, which operates exclusively out of a van called the SOS Express, now has a mobile shower and bathroom trailer available that those in need can use.
Rhonda Stevison, president of Enid SOS, said the mobile trailer will help make bathrooms and showers more accessible to those in need.
“Hopefully, being able to take showers will make them feel better,” Stevison said.
About a year ago, Community Development Support Association filed for an Emergency Solutions grant to fund the $45,000-trailer, which has two showers, two sinks and two toilets inside.
Cheri Ezzell, executive director of CDSA, said the trailer is a “perfect” partnership between the two nonprofits.
“We have the funds. We found the resources after we identified (the trailer) as a community need, but we did not have staff to put it into service,” Ezzell said. “Enid SOS is already out on the street, already knows the people and is already doing the work, so it’s just a great collaboration.”
The trailer was set up for the first time at Our Daily Bread, 616 W. Randolph, on Tuesday during Enid SOS’ weekly pop-up event.
Stevison said how often the trailer will operate depends on the number of volunteers Enid SOS has, as the trailer will need to be set up, and the units will need to be cleaned between each of the showers.
“One person can’t do this alone,” Stevison said.
Anybody interested in volunteering with Enid SOS can contact Stevison by calling (580) 603-4896 or emailing enidstreetoutreach@gmail.com.
Ezzell said although the trailer is owned by and insured through CDSA, the trailer will be an “ongoing expense.”
Donations of hygienic items such as shampoo, soap, towels, washcloths and cleaning supplies are needed, and the tanks cost about $50 to fill up.
To donate any items, including clothing for Enid SOS’ pop-up events, call Stevison at (580) 603-4896. Monetary donations also can be made by visiting www.enidsos.org/donate.
