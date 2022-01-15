ENID, Okla. — “We shall overcome, we shall overcome, we shall overcome someday; oh, deep in my heart, I do believe, we shall overcome someday,” dozens of people sang as they paraded through the Stride Bank Center.
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday celebration, to commemorate King’s legacy, was held Saturday, Jan. 15, and the event was themed, “We Are America.”
Patricia Stevenson, a member of the MLK Holiday Commission, said it’s important to keep this celebration going every year so that King’s name can be remembered.
“We do this so we can keep his name alive and remind people of what he stood for.”
Ronald “Skrip” Kelly was the event speaker. An Enid native, Kelly is an attorney and professor.
Kelly started off by crediting his life’s successes to his upbringing in Enid. A popular lecturer and motivational speaker, Kelly said he believes in the power of each individual to make a difference in the world and that each of us has a responsibility to be an agent of change and human connection.
“As MLK said, it takes all of us, not just the Blacks, not just the Native Americans, the Latinos — it takes all of us to brave the dream and to continue to dream for hope, love, unity and justice.”
Kelly shared MLK’s accomplishments and described why we continue to honor King’s contributions to American social and civil rights.
The day that Rosa Parks sat on the bus, was asked to move, and said “I will not,” became the beginning of what we call the Civil Rights Movement, Kelly said.
He recounted MLK’s legacy of non-violence. King firmly believed that non-violence was the only way of bringing about change. Non-violence shows love, non-violence shows faith and non-violence ultimately shows justice, Kelly said.
He went on to say MLK found himself coming back to America and leading African Americans across the United States and many times found themselves at a crossroads of who was supportive and who was not.
“There was a time where there were many African Americans that resisted the very thought of non-violence,” Kelly said.
“Many of us were brought up during a period of time when, if you got hit, you hit back. That was indoctrinated in us. So, to try to tell a mass of people who had been deprived of certain rights and liberties that when one does something wrong to you physically that you are to turn your cheek and bear the pain, that was a very interesting position to be placed in.”
Kelly said that MLK would always remind everyone, in the face of any controversy, that the Declaration of Independence said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
“He was of the opinion that if it wasn’t true why would they fight?” Kelly said.
Awards
Several awards were given out to students in grades K-12 who wrote letters, poetry and made drawings for MLK Day. Many of the hand-drawn photos highlighted quotes from famous King speeches, with portraits of King adorned by hearts, rainbows or Black Lives Matter inscriptions.
Four-year-old Kyler Peterson, a member of First Missionary Baptist Church, along with his mother, made a drawing with two hands— one lighter and one dark — holding the Earth between their two hands, with a heart in the middle that said, “We are America.”
“We have a diverse church,” Peterson’s mother, Mary Chris, said. “The youngest ones in our church are my 4-year-old and another 3-year-old. The picture represents their hands in unity. It’s awesome that they are getting to grow up together. We show love, that’s what our main thing is. So, through love we present unity.”
The diversity awards were presented by Stevenson and chosen by the MLK Holiday Commission.
Winners of annual diversity awards are recognized for their outstanding achievement and sustained commitment to the pursuit of cultural diversity, in advocacy and basic civil and human rights in our community and much more that they do, Stevenson said.
The individual Derwin Norwood Sr. Non-profit winner was the Integris Bass Baptist Health Center volunteers, and the business recognized was Jacksons of Enid.
