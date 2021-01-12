Over 100 turn out for MLK celebration

Dozens joined in a commemorative march around the downtown Enid Square on Saturday as part of the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. (Mitchell Willetts / Enid News & Eagle)

ENID, Okla. — A commemorative march to honor the birthday of the late U.S. Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will follow city ordinances and federal health recommendations on Saturday afternoon.

The city of Enid’s socially distanced march, organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission, will begin at 2 p.m. at Stride Bank Center’s Convention Hall, at 301 S. Independence. From there, attendees will march around the downtown courthouse Square.

King was born in Atlanta on Jan. 15, 1929. Observed on the third Monday every January, MLK Jr. Day was recognized as a federal holiday in 1986.

City offices will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday, including Animal Welfare, city administration building, city recycle center and Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. Enid Transit will not be in service.

Netflix documentary explores RFK's legacy 50 years later

FILE - In this June 22, 1963, file photo, U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, left, speaks with civil rights leaders, beginning second from left, Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; Roy Wilkins, executive secretary of the NAACP; and A. Phillip Randolph, president of Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, on the White House grounds, in Washington, DC. Civil rights lawyer Joseph Rauh stands in the background at center. Nearly 50 years after Robert F. Kennedy's assassination, a new documentary series on his life and transformation into a liberal hero is coming to Netflix. "Bobby Kennedy for President" produced by RadicalMedia, Trilogy Films and LooksFilm launches Friday, April 27, 2018, on Netflix. (AP Photo/Bob Schutz, File)

The reverend led the year-long Montgomery, Ala., bus boycott in 1955, and then was elected president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, a group of Black churches that organized nonviolent protests of racial inequality.

In 1963, King led several civil disobedience protests against segregation in Birmingham, Ala., where he was jailed and wrote his “Letter.” He delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the 1963 March on Washington.

For his work leading nonviolent resistance to racial inequality in the South, King won the Nobel Peace Prize in October 1964.

King was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn., on April 4, 1968, after arriving to support Black sanitary workers on strike. He had delivered his famous “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech the night before.

A prayer breakfast, hosted by Central Assembly of God Church, was held to honor King recently.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to aewald@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Multimedia Journalist

Writer, doer and overthinker. OU grad, California native with Oklahoma heritage.

Recommended for you