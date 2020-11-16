A Missouri man was hospitalized after being injured Monday in an accident in Garfield County.
Edward Norris, 57, of Shell Knob, Mo., was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with head injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at the intersection of 42nd and Southgate Road, according to the report.
Norris was riding a 2015 Suzuki motorcycle west on Southgate when he struck a 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup on the passenger side, according to the report. Gage Biggers, 19, of Enid, was driving the pickup north of 42nd and failed to yield, according to the report.
Biggers was not injured.
The condition of both drivers was listed as apparently normal on the report. Norris was not wearing a helmet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.