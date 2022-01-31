KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A 42-year-old man was arrested Monday morning in connection with the murder of missing Kay County man.
Dustin Lee Begshisown was arrested by Wichita Police Department at 4:45 a.m., according to a press release from Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
On Saturday, Jan. 29, Kay County Sheriff's Office requested assistance processing a crime scene in Tonkawa, according to the OSBI.
Charles Star Warrior, 40, was missing from his residence, and the release states it appeared a homicide had occurred, based on the evidence.
A body, identified as Warrior, was discovered in the Chikaskia River east of Tonkawa on Sunda, OSBI said.
Based on the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Begshisown, who was in custody in Wichita awaiting extradition to Oklahoma as of Monday.
Begshisown is facing a charge of second-degree murder, according to the release. The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office will determine Warrior's cause of death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.