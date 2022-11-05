miss cinderella 2022 nwosu

Winners from the 70th Miss Cinderella Pageant (from left) are fourth runner-up and Miss Congeniality Jaxy Cloud, Miss Seiling; second runner-up and Interview Award winner Zoe Walker, Miss Chisholm; Miss Cinderella 2022, Talent Winner Presley Pruett; first runner-up Norah Scarbrough, Miss Alva; and third runner-up Ryan Oliver, Miss Mooreland. (Provided photo)

 Provided by Northwestern Oklahoma State University

Presley Pruett, Miss Woodward, won the title of Miss Cinderella for the 70th Miss Cinderella Pageant at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

According to a press release, the pageant is held for high school senior girls in conjunction with NWOSU’s homecoming celebration.

The Miss Cinderella Talent Show was on Thursday — in which Pruett took home the Talent Award for her jazz dance to “Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley — with interviews taking place Friday morning and ending with the pageant later that evening.

First runner-up was Norah Scarbrough, Miss Alva; second runner-up and winner of the interview portion was Zoe Walker, Miss Chisholm; third runner-up was Ryan Oliver, Miss Mooreland; and fourth runner-up and Miss Congeniality winner was Jaxy Cloud, Miss Seiling.

As Miss Cinderella, Pruett will receive eight semesters of tuition and a one-year room waiver scholarship at NWOSU in Alva.

Walker will receive a book scholarship from NWSOU as the winner of the interview portion of the contest.

Cloud was voted Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants and, as the winner, will receive a one-year room waiver.

The first and second runners-up will receive, respectively, six and four semesters of tuition, and the third and fourth runners-up will receive a one-year room waiver in addition to the tuition scholarship each contestant receives.

Each contestant who participates in the Miss Cinderella Pageant receives a $2,000 tuition scholarship to be used their freshman year at NWOSU in Alva.

All Miss Cinderella contestants also were a part of the annual homecoming parade that took place Saturday morning on the downtown square.

For more information on NWOSU’s Miss Cinderella Pageant or homecoming events, visit www.nwosu.edu/homecoming.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you