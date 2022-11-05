Presley Pruett, Miss Woodward, won the title of Miss Cinderella for the 70th Miss Cinderella Pageant at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
According to a press release, the pageant is held for high school senior girls in conjunction with NWOSU’s homecoming celebration.
The Miss Cinderella Talent Show was on Thursday — in which Pruett took home the Talent Award for her jazz dance to “Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley — with interviews taking place Friday morning and ending with the pageant later that evening.
First runner-up was Norah Scarbrough, Miss Alva; second runner-up and winner of the interview portion was Zoe Walker, Miss Chisholm; third runner-up was Ryan Oliver, Miss Mooreland; and fourth runner-up and Miss Congeniality winner was Jaxy Cloud, Miss Seiling.
As Miss Cinderella, Pruett will receive eight semesters of tuition and a one-year room waiver scholarship at NWOSU in Alva.
Walker will receive a book scholarship from NWSOU as the winner of the interview portion of the contest.
Cloud was voted Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants and, as the winner, will receive a one-year room waiver.
The first and second runners-up will receive, respectively, six and four semesters of tuition, and the third and fourth runners-up will receive a one-year room waiver in addition to the tuition scholarship each contestant receives.
Each contestant who participates in the Miss Cinderella Pageant receives a $2,000 tuition scholarship to be used their freshman year at NWOSU in Alva.
All Miss Cinderella contestants also were a part of the annual homecoming parade that took place Saturday morning on the downtown square.
For more information on NWOSU’s Miss Cinderella Pageant or homecoming events, visit www.nwosu.edu/homecoming.
