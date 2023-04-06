ENID, Okla. — Children’s librarian Susan Shewey is on stage every Tuesday and Wednesday morning to entertain young ones with story time at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
There are stories, songs and crafts, beginning at 10 a.m., and the children love Miss Susan, as they call her.
“It’s so awesome and has even helped my son Cooper with his language,” said Kristina Kaplan, who is a regular at story time. “Cooper loves Miss Susan, and we are bummed about leaving.”
Kaplan is military and they will be going to San Antonio soon.
“We are really going to miss it,” she said.
As Shewey reads a story, she has the children do various activities, including touching their nose or standing on one foot. The time is interactive and they are engaged. A few are so interested they get close enough to touch and almost surround her at times.
She reads, they sing and also do crafts. Last week, there were 60 kids at story time.
“This is how you teach kids to love books,” Shewey said.
She constantly repeats information and instructions, while she’s always encouraging the small children.
Several mothers sitting on a rug in the back of the room talked about how their children enjoy coming and learning to socialize with other children.
They watch as their children participate and interact with others and Shewey.
“We always load up on books,” one mother said.
Naomi Gonzales comes with her daughter Abigail every week.
“We moved here from Arizona two years ago, and this was really the first way we got out and socialized with others,” Gonzales said. “This is such a nice library with such wonderful people.”
Shewey was a librarian at Taft Elementary School from 2008-16. She took a break from teaching and was a trust officer at Stride Bank for five years before joining the Enid library in August 2021.
It is a good fit for her.
“It was an easy move for me because it is fun helping kids learn and find good books,” she said.
A retired former teacher stopped by Shewey’s desk after class to pick up some books. Shewey made some selections for her to read to some children enrolled at daycare.
“There is a joy in finding books you know children will like,” Shewey said.
