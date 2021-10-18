ALVA, Okla. — Miss Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Outstanding Teen 2021 will be selected after an afternoon competition Oct. 31, according to university officials.
Miss NWOSU Liberty Bird and Miss NWOSU Outstanding Teen Libby Williams will pass on their crowns at the end of the competition in Herod Hall on the Alva campus. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available in the Northwestern business office or from the candidates. General admission is $8 in advance or $10 at the door and $3 for students with ID. Tickets also are available from Paige Fischer, executive director, at (580) 327-8533 or plfischer@nwosu.edu, or Olivia Yandel, outstanding teen director, at (580) 327-8109 or oayandel@nwosu.edu.
Competing for the Miss Northwestern title are Brianna Berryman, senior biology health science option major from Guthrie; Laura Blair, junior psychology major from Waynoka; Sydnie Lookingbill, sophomore early childhood education major from Shattuck; Mattie Pitts, freshman elementary education major from Waynoka; Carli Seabolt, sophomore business major from Perry; Cora Beth Taylor, freshman biology major from Kingfisher; Morgan Villarreal, senior early childhood education major from Burns Flat; Rebecca Wagner, sophomore biology major from Pawnee; and Taylor Winn, freshman biology major from Mooreland.
Five high school students are participating in Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen competition. Teens competing are Kresta Badley of Gate, Jaxy Cloud of Seiling, Peyton Davis of Cache, Ella Dierlam of Stillwater and Myah Wilke of Edmond.
Candidates for the Miss Northwestern title will be judged on talent, red carpet (evening gown), private interview and social impact and on-stage interview. Candidates in the Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen competition will be judged on talent, private interview, lifestyle and fitness and on-stage question.
Each candidate in both the Miss and Teen categories will receive participation scholarship awards. Placement determines other prize earnings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.