ENID, Okla. — Miss NOC Enid Emily Hall and Miss NOC Tonkawa Carli Pendleton are competing at the Miss Oklahoma competition at Tulsa’s River Spirit Casino and Resort, where the next state representative will be crowned on Saturday.
Last year, both the Miss Oklahoma and the Miss America competitions were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It’s great to be back,” said Miss Oklahoma Executive Director Kay Alexander. “The show is going well, and I think everybody’s just happy to have a little bit of normalcy and something exciting to look forward to.”
Because of the cancellations last year, Hall and Pendleton kept their crowns and served another year. The two were crowned at the Miss NOC Scholarship Competition held Oct. 29, 2019, and were both eligible for this year’s Miss Oklahoma pageant, which has 39 total candidates, Alexander said.
Seven current or former NOC students are in the Miss Oklahoma Competition. In addition to Hall and Pendleton, current NOC student Chandler Brown is Miss Ponca City, with former Miss NOC’s Telara Day (Miss Muskogee), Alexis Large (Miss Redbud), Karli Lovelace (Miss Elk City) and Lexi Neahring (Miss Brookside) also in the program. Miss Northwestern Liberty Bird, who is from Alva, and Miss OSU Julianne Thomison, are in the competition, as well.
Miss Teen Northwestern Libby Williams and Miss Teen Ponca City Emma Valgora are among 29 candidates competing Friday night for 2021 Miss Oklahoma’s Outstanding Teen, which can be watched online.
“The candidates are doing a great job, and they seem to be having a good time,” Alexander said. “These candidates have been held over, so I know it’s been a long dry spell for them. I know that they are excited to be back on stage.”
All of the Miss Oklahoma candidates completed the interview portion Monday and are divided into three groups: MU Group — which is the group all seven current or former NOC students are in — Omega Group and Sigma Group.
The MU Group completed the evening wear portion on Tuesday, the talent portion on Wednesday — Hall sang “How Great Thou Art” and Pendleton sang “Journey to the Past” — and the on-stage interview/social impact pitch on Thursday.
The finals competition for Miss Oklahoma will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and can be watched online at watch.pag eantslive.com/categories/OklahomaMAO.
Tickets can be purchased through the River Spirit Box office at (888) 748-3731 or online at tickets.riverspirittulsa.com.
