Some minor changes are taking place with First Fridays, as Main Street Enid is putting a focus on driving more traffic to the downtown business district.
Executive Director Natalie Rapp said the Main Street Enid board and committee got together and decided to go back to the organization's core mission, which is promoting the downtown businesses and downtown business district as a whole.
The focus shifting more toward downtown businesses began during the COVID pandemic, as vendors were limited to being at events in only July and August. Rapp said although things have opened back up, she said the aftermath of COVID still is lingering.
"But we're kind of seeing the aftermath of COVID being worse than it was at that time," Rapp said. "Our downtown businesses are struggling. It's hard to keep your doors open when everything is really expensive right now."
First Friday was created 17 years ago, and the original focus was centered around the businesses, which would stay open later and have specials going on, and a time to shop, dine and experience downtown Enid.
Rapp said the main change is that vendors will not be present, except for those who partner with a downtown business to be inside a particular shop on First Fridays. She said there still are going to be events people have grown to love, as well as new events.
"We're going to go back to those original routes. Not a lot is going to change. We're still going to have food trucks, and we're still going to have live music, do different activities," Rapp said. "In April we're doing a fashion show, so our downtown boutiques are allowed to participate, and for boutiques outside of our district, they can participate for a fee.
"And we're still going to do our First Friday Fiesta with the mariachi band and traditional Hispanic dancers, food trucks and all that. And we're still going to have Oktoberfest with all of our breweries and all the fun games and everything. So really the only difference is to eliminate having vendors to bring the focus to our downtown businesses and provide different activities."
Also in the works are a poker run, a speakeasy themed event, as well as other festivities. The next First Friday is April 7, which will kickoff the season. Rapp said First Fridays are a great opportunity for people to experience what downtown Enid has to offer.
"I think some people might not realize that on First Fridays, our businesses do go above and beyond and they do provide things besides just specials," Rapp said. "But they'll do free drinks, or come in and have a drink or some little snacks while you shop. Or a lot of them hire face painters and balloon artists, they do all these other activities. I know that some vendors will be partnering with businesses to be in their shops, as well. I think it's just something that is going to be a great thing for our downtown and get people to recognize the great places to shop, dine and be entertained in the district."
